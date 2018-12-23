India vs Australia: Need more pitches like Perth to make Test cricket exciting, says Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday came out in support of the pitch at Perth during the 2nd Test between India and Australia, which was rated as “average” by the match referee Ranjan Madugalle. In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Tendulkar said that more pitches should be curated such as the one in Perth to make Test cricket exciting.

Advertising

“Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed,” he wrote.

Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means “Average”. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 23 December 2018

“This pitch was by no means “Average”,” the Master Blaster further added.

According to a report in Cricket Australia website, “It is understood that match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch at the new Perth Stadium as ‘average’, which is the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they rate the pitch and outfield of Test grounds. The Perth verdict is presumably related to the uneven bounce that resulted in a couple of nasty blows,” it stated.

The pitch rating was questioned by several cricketers including, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Vaughan and Shane Warne, who tweeted in support of the conditions in Perth.

Advertising

“Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I’d actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG,” Johnson wrote on his twitter handle.

“And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO..,” Vaughan wrote.

And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO .. https://t.co/c5jx99oQfO — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 21 December 2018

Warne added: “Someone has to be accountable for this terrible decision & everyone needs to know who that is ! Because they are wrong – as it was a wonderful cricket pitch & a great contest between bat & ball, plus the good players got runs – the rest struggled ! Ridiculous…..”

Someone has to be accountable for this terrible decision & everyone needs to know who that is ! Because they are wrong – as it was a wonderful cricket pitch & a great contest between bat & ball, plus the good players got runs – the rest struggled ! Ridiculous….. https://t.co/iAdcFOtq0o — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 22 December 2018

Australia beat India by 146 runs at Perth, their first Test win since the ball tampering incident.