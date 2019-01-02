India vs Australia: Pat Cummins for ‘Prime Minister’? Here is what he has to say

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins left the cricket fraternity mighty impressed after an allround show in the 3rd Test against India at MCG. The right-armer recorded his best bowling picking up six wickets with the ball and giving away just 27 runs in the second innings. He also proved crucial with the bat, as he scored his personal best of 67, and pushed the match on to the final day.

Immediately after his performance, several sportspersons acknowledged his resilience, and the fans were quick to talk about declaring him as the next Australia “Prime Minister”. Australia Women cricketer Megan Schutt on Twitter wrote: “Pat Cummins for Prime Minister!? doing it alllllll”

Pat Cummins for Prime Minister!? 💁🏼 doing it alllllll 💪🏼🌟 #AUDvIND #canhewicketkeepthough — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) 29 December 2018

During a high tea party at Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday, the 25-year-old was asked whether he would be interested in the job. In a video uploaded on Cricket Australia official Twitter account, Morrison was seen praising the allrounder. “How good is Pat Cummins?” he said.

Then the interviewer asked Cummins: “Lots of talks about you being Australia Prime Minister. Thoughts?” In his response, a smiling Cummins said that he would not be interested in such a “stressful” job. “I don’t know about that. I think his job is a lot more stressful that what I have to do. I think it’s the only time of the year he gets to turn on TV and watch cricket, so I don’t think, I’d like that job,” he said.

Cummins is the third most leading wicket-taker in the series, only next to Jasprit Bumrah (20) and Nathan Lyon (14). The seamer has taken 14 wickets in 3 games in the series so far.

India lead the series by 2-1. The two teams will square off for the 4th and final Test in Sydney starting from tomorrow.