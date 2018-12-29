Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Pat Cummins’ retaliatory half century sparks praise from cricket fraternityhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-pat-cummins-half-century-reactions-5514805/

India vs Australia: Pat Cummins’ retaliatory half century sparks praise from cricket fraternity

After skipper Tim Paine departed, Australia's Pat Cummins stitched two crucial partnerships with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon to take the MCG Test to the final day.

India tour of Australia 2018
Pat Cummins led Australia’s resistance. (Source: AP)

Australia’s Pat Cummins on Saturday displayed a heroic allround effort on the 4th day of the 3rd Test against Australia at MCG. The right-armer registered his best bowling figures of 6/27 and best batting figures of 61* on the same day, as he ensured the match heads for the final day. With Australia losing skipper Tim Paine, India needed only three wickets to bag the win.

But Cummins’ stitched two crucial partnerships – with Mitchell Starc of 39 runs, followed by a 42*-run partnership with Nathan Lyon to ensure the hosts see of the day. In doing so, he also scored his 2nd Test fifty.

Cummin’s efforts received huge praises from the cricketing fraternity, with many arguing he should bat at a higher order.

Australia finished the Day 4 with the score of 258/8, and will need another 142 to win on the final day. The Indian bowlers will have the comparatively easier task of plucking two more wickets to bag the win and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

As per the weather forecast, showers are predicted in Melbourne on Sunday, and the rainfall can play a spoilsport to Virat Kohli’s celebrations, turning the match into a tie.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android