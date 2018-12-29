India vs Australia: Pat Cummins’ retaliatory half century sparks praise from cricket fraternity

Australia’s Pat Cummins on Saturday displayed a heroic allround effort on the 4th day of the 3rd Test against Australia at MCG. The right-armer registered his best bowling figures of 6/27 and best batting figures of 61* on the same day, as he ensured the match heads for the final day. With Australia losing skipper Tim Paine, India needed only three wickets to bag the win.

But Cummins’ stitched two crucial partnerships – with Mitchell Starc of 39 runs, followed by a 42*-run partnership with Nathan Lyon to ensure the hosts see of the day. In doing so, he also scored his 2nd Test fifty.

Cummin’s efforts received huge praises from the cricketing fraternity, with many arguing he should bat at a higher order.

Pat Cummins turned out to be a headache for the Indian bowlers but I’m sure, tomorrow morning will be coloured in Indian colours! #INDvAUS #TestCricket #Cricket — R P Singh (@rpsingh) December 29, 2018

2 wickets away from a famous win. But admirable grit from Pat Cummins. A few of the Aussie batters need to learn from him. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/fdk6TR6q35 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2018

What a top quality package is Pat Cummins….best Australian Cricketer in this Team. By a country mile. #AusvInd #7Cricket @7Cricket @1116sen — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 29, 2018

Good enough batsman to be in the top 6 https://t.co/fZLCQnYunX — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 29, 2018

No Indian fan is enjoying Pat Cummins make India toil but you got to admire that straight-drive. Even @sachin_rt would be proud!#CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 29, 2018

Pat Cummins for Prime Minister!? 💁🏼 doing it alllllll 💪🏼🌟 #AUDvIND #canhewicketkeepthough — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) 29 December 2018

Good to see the generous applause from everywhere for Cummins’ 50. He is drawing every ounce of energy he has and is one of the stars of the series. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2018

Career-best bowling figures and career-best batting performance on the same day for Pat Cummins. What. A. Guy.#AUSvIND | @Domaincomau pic.twitter.com/fehlmLz1QF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2018

Actually, Pat Cummins should never have to walk anywhere in Australia. He should be ferried around on a feather-lined carriage drawn by unicorns while the masses fall to their knees and praise his name. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) 29 December 2018

Australia finished the Day 4 with the score of 258/8, and will need another 142 to win on the final day. The Indian bowlers will have the comparatively easier task of plucking two more wickets to bag the win and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

As per the weather forecast, showers are predicted in Melbourne on Sunday, and the rainfall can play a spoilsport to Virat Kohli’s celebrations, turning the match into a tie.