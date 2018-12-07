India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1: One good day won’t win the series, says Mitchell Starc

On the bowlers’ performance: I thought we bowled really well for four hours, probably pretty well for another hour, and probably got it a bit wrong at the end there.

Advertising

On Pujara’s innings: Cheteshwar Pujara batted a lot of time. He likes to absorb pressure and bat for a long time, and credit to him he scored a fantastic hundred.

On India’s score: I think if you asked us at the start of the day if we’d take losing the toss and India being 9 for 250 at stumps, I think we’d bite your arm off.

On strategies against batsmen: We’ve planned and prepared really well for this week and had a lot of vision to look at, and how India have played in the past. They did go quite hard (at the ball) but we bowled exceptionally well for the first four hours, especially when the ball got soft and stopped moving around, the scoreboard never got away from us.

Advertising

On the match going forward: You can’t judge a wicket until both teams have had a crack. One good day isn’t going to win a series. It’s going to go a long way to helping win a Test but it’s nothing to win a series.

On the Pujara run-out: It was a special moment for him, especially after a long day in the field. It was a good little effort from him.

On Khawaja’s catch of Kohli: Usman Khawaja 3.0 isn’t it? He’s on fire. He’s made a huge effort over the last nine months, I guess, and it’s showing in his batting and now it’s showing in his fielding. A great catch and probably one he’ll keep bringing up now as well, so a great effort from him. It was a great catch and hopefully he’s going to have a great couple of days with the bat as well.

Changes in his action: I’ve been sort of tweaking a few things and trying a few different things with David Saker, looking at perhaps how I bowled in 2015 throughout that World Cup and trying to perhaps get over my front leg a bit more. Little things have worked and hopefully the swing that I’ve got the last couple of weeks hangs around for the summer.