India vs Australia ODI squad: Dinesh Karthik not included; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant get call up

The national selectors have named the Indian squad to face Australia in the upcoming five match series. Contrary to what was expected, Rohit Sharma has been named in the squad for the entire series with Virat Kohli returning following the rest. Kohli had sat out two ODIs against New Zealand and the three T20Is.

BCCI have named two separate squads for the five match series with separate one for the first two ODIs and another for the remaining three. The difference between the two squads sees Bhuvneshwar return for the last three ODIs with Sidharth Kaul getting a call up for the first two ODIs. Dinesh Karthik has not been included in the ODI squad with Rishabh Pant named in the squad after missing the New Zealand series.

India squad for 1st and 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Sidharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

India squad for remaining 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohamed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.