India vs Australia ODI Series 2020: Full Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Players List, Timings, Live Streaming Details

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini run during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Source: PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini run during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) ODI Series 2020 Schedule, Squad, Venues, Time Table, Players List: India will be making a difficult choice between KL Rahul’s consistency and Shikhar Dhawan’s experience when they take on a formidable and full-strength Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series on Tuesday.

At a time when bilateral ODI series are fast losing relevance, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format. The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma’s elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest.

India’s hungry-for-wickets pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini is ready to test the Australians with subtle variations. On the other hand, Pat Cummins, the crafty Kane Richardson and the ever-dependable Mitchell Starc will leave no stone unturned to make life uncomfortable for Kohli and his men.

For India though, the main cause of concern will be the choice between Dhawan and Rahul. If current form is an indicator, Rahul is miles ahead to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order but Dhawan has had a phenomenal record in white ball cricket against the Aussies.

India vs Australia squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

What to watch out for as India take on Australia in first ODI at Mumbai

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series against Australia. The first ODI will be played on January 14 in Mumbai. The remaining two matches will be played on January 17 and 19.

India vs Australia timetable:

January 14: India vs Australia, 1st ODI (Mumbai), 1.30 pm

January 17: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI (Rajkot), 1.30 pm

January 19: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI (Bengaluru), 1.30 pm

The series between India and Australia will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the same will be available on Hotstar and you can also follow live score, updates of the matches right here at Indianexpress.com.

