Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Aussies to don retro kits against India in ODIshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-odi-retro-kits-news-5532168/

India vs Australia: Aussies to don retro kits against India in ODIs

Going into the ODI series against India, Australia will don jerseys inspired from the green and gold kits that Allan Border's side wore during series against India back in 1986.

India tour of Australia 2018
Australia will play 3-ODI match series against India. (Source: Twitter/Cricket Australia)

The Australian cricket team is set to take inspiration from the 1980’s squad led by Allan Border. Going into the three-match ODI series against India, the hosts will don jerseys inspired from the green and gold kits that Border’s side wore during the corresponding one-day series against India back in 1986.

Veteran Aussie pacer Peter Siddle, who was included in the squad for the series, spoke to cricket.com.au and expressed his excitement on wearing the traditional kit. “It’s pretty awesome actually,” Siddle said. “We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out.”

He further added: “Everyone is very impressed.”

Siddle said he might wear an additional piece of clothing on the field along with the retro jersey. “I might just pull out the headband,” he said. “I’ll have to ask Zamps (Adam Zampa) to borrow one of his and go with the DK (Lillee) headband. We’ll see what we pull out on Saturday.”

The right-arm pacer last played an ODI for Australia in November 2010. A recent improvement in the white ball cricket has seen the 34-year-old return to the squad. Speaking on his return, the bowler said: “It’s pretty amazing. I never really thought it’d come. To get another one-day game hadn’t even crossed my mind.”

The right-armer further expressed his gratitude over his return. “I’m just as amazed as a young bloke getting his first call-up, that’s what it feels like. It feels like I’m starting all over again, so I’m very thankful,” he said.

Advertising

The three-match ODI series will begin from Saturday with the first ODI to take place on Saturday in Sydney.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli take the nets ahead of first ODI vs Australia
2 Watch: Australia coach Justin Langer loses his cool in press conference
3 South Africa vs Pakistan: Proteas select uncapped Rassie Van der Dussen for ODIs