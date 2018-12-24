India vs Australia, New Zealand ODI squad: Rishabh Pant omitted

National selectors led by MSK Prasad on Monday announced the 16-member squad for the one-day international (ODI) series against Australia and New Zealand in January 2019. Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side while Rishabh Pant, who got his maiden ODI call-up against the West Indies, has been omitted. Dinesh Karthik will be the second wicketkeeper in the side.

After returning from Australia post the Test series, Rishabh Pant will play for India A in the five-match one-day series at home against England Lions. Manish Pandey also failed to make the cut. Dinesh Karthik has been recalled to India’s ODI squad.

India are currently engaged in a Test series against Australia and will play three ODIs against them starting on January 12. The first ODI will be held at the SCG. The second ODI will be held on January 15 at Adelaide Oval which will be followed by the third and final ODI at MCG on January 18.

This will be followed by a limited-overs engagement with New Zealand, starting with five ODIs from January 23. The three T20 Internationals against Kiwis are lined up from February 6.

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Rayudu, DK, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami