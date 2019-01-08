Jasprit Bumrah rested for Australia ODIs, New Zealand series

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the limited over series against New Zealand, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Mohammed Siraj has been included in the ODI squad while Siddarth Kaul has been roped into the three T20Is in New Zealand. Bumrah was the top bowler in the Test series where he sbowled 157.1 overs and picked 21 wickets at an average of 17.

Advertising

In comparison to Bumrah’s work load, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami too bowled over 100 overs with the latter clocking 136.4 overs. Shami picked 16 wickets in the series and Ishant took 11 wickets.

“Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the BCCI release said.

Siraj scalped seven wickets in his last Ranji Trophy game against Punjab and showed good form in the three first-class games against New Zealand A away from home as well. Kaul has ten wickets in his last two first-class games against Kerala and Hyderabad. He picked up seven wickets in the three List A games against New Zealand A including a four-wicket haul in the final fixture of the three-match series.

Advertising

India get their three match ODI series against Australia underway on January 12 (Saturday) and end the tour in Melbourne on January 18. Then they travel across to New Zealand for five ODIs from January 23 followed by three T20Is starting February 10. Australia are scheduled to tour India in February and March ahead of the 2019 World Cup for five ODIs and two T20Is.

India ODI squad vs Australia, New Zealand: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

India T20I squad vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.