India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon will enjoy bowling with amount of bounce at Perth, reckons Aaron Finch

Australian opener Aaron Finch enjoyed a good outing on the first day of the second Test against India at Perth on Friday. Finch scored his second Test fifty and forged a 112 run partnership with fellow opener Marcus Harris. Their stand put Australia in the ascendancy in the first session before India bounced back in the latter half of the day. After a poor match at Adelaide Finch was under pressure to deliver at the East coast. Showing grit and determination Finch battled hard on a surface which generated extra bounce for the spinners and pacers at equal measure. Stating the second Test against India will be a real grind Finch maintained that off-spinner Nathan Lyon will play an important role considering the amount of bounce on offer at the Perth wicket.

“It’s going to be one of those games that’ll be a real grind for both sides. The position we’re in we would have taken at the start of the day, no doubt, especially winning the toss and batting,” Finch told reporters.

“I think Nathan Lyon will enjoy bowling with the amount of bounce on this track, no doubt he will be excited to bowl here,” he added.

“When the ball starts seaming off good parts of the wicket and quite dramatically at times, I think that’s when you know you need to tighten up. But you have to also be in a position to cash in on some balls that you can hit, otherwise, you get stuck in two minds and end up letting the wicket get you out. So you have to be really proactive and take that out of play as much as you can,” he explained.

Asked about making the Indian bowlers work hard, Finch said, “Our plan was to bat on this wicket regardless of what happened in Adelaide, the heat and getting miles into their legs. That was our plan to bat first anyway and take that challenges head-on. No doubt it might play a factor later in this game, or third or fourth Test, but it was always our plan to bat (after winning the toss).”

Talking about his partner young Harris, who scored his maiden Test half-century at his home ground, Finch said, “I think what everyone’s seen from him so far, not a lot fazes him. He’s a pretty chilled out character who just goes with the flow and that’s the way he’s always been. He’s a great guy, but I think the tightness of his technique – he covers his off stump, looks to hit down the ground and for such a short guy that can be quite unique at times. He’s definitely got all the shots, but I think the way he adapts his game and his game plan depending on the wicket, depending on the attack, I think that’ll hold him in great stead.”

Acknowledging the influence of Ricky Ponting with whom he had worked before the start of this game and said, “It (talking to Ponting) was really good because it was so simple. It was basically around covering my off stump and lining up slightly different my alignment and where I want to hit the ball.”

“…it was good to have someone to chat to who’s had to work through that and alignment and things like that. It wasn’t anything I went out in the game with as such. It was more just moving my guard slightly further over,” he signed off.