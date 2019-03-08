India vs Australia: MS Dhoni to be rested for final two ODIs against Australia

India’s former captain MS Dhoni will be rested for the fourth and fifth One Day Internationals, said India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar at a press conference on Friday after the hosts lost the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will be rested from the remaining two ODIs as India continues to experiment with their playing XI ahead of ICC World Cup 2019 scheduled to take place in May. Dhoni will be replaced by Rishabh Pant in the rest of the series.

When the ‘Lion’ walks out to bat in his den 🦁🦁#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WKRKGpKgaB — BCCI (@BCCI) 8 March 2019

“We will have some changes in the last two games. Mahi will not be playing in the last two games. He will be taking rest,” said Bangar at the post-match conference after India went down by 32 runs in the third ODI in Ranchi. Australia kept the five-match series alive with the men in blue now leading by 2-1.

India skipper Virat Kohli also spoke about changes in the remaining matches, suggesting that there would be ‘few new faces’. Kohli said after the Ranchi ODI, “We will have a few changes in the next couple of games. We have to figure out what those changes are. But the idea is to go out there and win matches and take a lot of pride in winning games for the country.”

“That mindset will not change. We will have a few new faces and they will have to make the most of their chances because there is a World Cup coming and everyone wants to be on that flight,” added Kohli. “The guys are excited and looking forward to it. A little hiccup in the middle but we will regroup and come back stronger.”

Virat Kohli scored his 41st ODI century on Friday but his heroics went in vain as he did not get support from his teammates.