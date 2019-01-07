Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma depart for ODI series

Members of the India ODI squad, including M S Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, on Monday left for Australia for the three match series

Kedar Jadhav posted pictures with Dhoni and Rohit on social media before departure. (Twitter)

Members of the India ODI squad, including M S Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, on Monday left for Australia for the three match series beginning on Saturday. The players took the flight in the afternoon, a BCCI official confirmed.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who is part of the ODI squad, posted pictures with Dhoni and Rohit on social media before departure.

“Off to Australia with @msdhoni @ImRo45,” tweeted Jadhav.

Rohit, who was also in the Test squad, had flown back to Mumbai for the birth of his child.

India on Monday created history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

