WATCH: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja pull off sensational run out in Ranchi

Former India captain MS Dhoni pulled off another stunner from behind the stumps as he combined with Ravindra Jadeja to script Austalia batsman Glenn Maxwell’s run out in the 3rd ODI in his hometown Ranchi. The wicket came in the 42nd over when Kuldeep Yadav delivered a short chinaman to Shaun Marsh. The left-handed batsman slapped the ball off the backfoot towards Ravindra Jadeja at midwicket and called for a quick single.

As Maxwell ran towards the danger end, Jadeja quickly raced to pick up the ball, pulled a dive and fired a bullet throw to the striker’s end. Jadeja’s throw was slightly off-the-mark, so Dhoni stretched his arm out and cheekily deflected the ball at the stumps.

What an arm Jaddu, what a Run out, Masterclass Singh Dhoni !! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/3sJgqZCP8w — Monica (@monicas004) 8 March 2019

The umpire signalled for the third umpire, but Maxwell, who had fired 47 runs in 31 balls, started walking back to the pavilion without taking a look at the replays. There was not much celebration from Dhoni, but his Ranchi home crowd cheered loudly on the huge dismissal.

The Jadeja-Dhoni partnership in the Maxwell run-out was an exhibition of the highest skill in fielding. Jadeja changing the end to throw to and Dhoni nonchalantly flapping the ball onto the stumps. Could cost Australia 15-20 runs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 8 March 2019

Earlier, Usman Khawaja scored his maiden ODI ton, while skipper Aaron Finch scored 93 runs after Australia were asked to bat first. With India having a 2-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series, the third ODI in Ranchi is a do-or-die encounter for the visitors.