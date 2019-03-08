Toggle Menu
WATCH: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja pull off sensational run out in Ranchihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-ms-dhoni-ravindra-jadeja-run-out-video-ranchi-5617287/

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja pull off sensational run out in Ranchi

Glenn Maxwell had fired 47 runs in 31 balls before Ravindra Jadeja's strong throw from midwicket was cheekily deflected on to the stumps by MS Dhoni.

Australia tour of India 2019
MS Dhoni scripted another brilliant run out. (Source: AP)

Former India captain MS Dhoni pulled off another stunner from behind the stumps as he combined with Ravindra Jadeja to script Austalia batsman Glenn Maxwell’s run out in the 3rd ODI in his hometown Ranchi. The wicket came in the 42nd over when Kuldeep Yadav delivered a short chinaman to Shaun Marsh. The left-handed batsman slapped the ball off the backfoot towards Ravindra Jadeja at midwicket and called for a quick single.

As Maxwell ran towards the danger end, Jadeja quickly raced to pick up the ball, pulled a dive and fired a bullet throw to the striker’s end. Jadeja’s throw was slightly off-the-mark, so Dhoni stretched his arm out and cheekily deflected the ball at the stumps.

The umpire signalled for the third umpire, but Maxwell, who had fired 47 runs in 31 balls, started walking back to the pavilion without taking a look at the replays. There was not much celebration from Dhoni, but his Ranchi home crowd cheered loudly on the huge dismissal.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja scored his maiden ODI ton, while skipper Aaron Finch scored 93 runs after Australia were asked to bat first. With India having a 2-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series, the third ODI in Ranchi is a do-or-die encounter for the visitors.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Usman Khawaja registers maiden ton in Ranchi
2 PCB hope presence of Nazimul Hasan, Tony Irish during PSL will break the ice
3 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Bowlers likely to benefit after rain washes out first day