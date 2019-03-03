India vs Australia: Follow anything MS Dhoni says and you will succeed, says Kedar Jadhav on ‘Chahal TV’

After scripting a 6-wicket win for India in the first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad on Saturday, all-rounder Kedar Jadhav credited former skipper MS Dhoni for his success. The right-handed batsman was awarded man-of-the-match title for scoring 81 runs in 87 balls as he and Dhoni added 141 runs together to register the win for India from a precarious position in the match.

Appearing on the chat show ‘Chahal TV’ hosted by fellow teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, the 33-year-old said: “I follow whatever MS Dhoni tells me to do and I become successful. You should ask him how he figures out all these tricks that provide others an opportunity to get success and become more confident.”

He added: “I told him that I am not afraid of anything or any target when you are standing in front of me. So if he is in front, everything automatically works out.”

While needing 13 runs to win in 11 balls, Jadhav hammered a standing six at long-on Nathan Coulter-Nile’s delivery, before Dhoni finished the chase with two consecutive boundaries. “During critical situations, I wanted to hit a boundary. It is very easy to falter your techniques in those times. But I was thinking that I will react on a delivery that allows me to hit a boundary, but I did not want to use too much power. I was dependent on my skills of shaping and timing, so I just did that,” Jadhaav explained his mindset before hitting the maximum.

On being questioned whether he would want to be promoted up the batting order in the future games, Jadhav said: “We have world-class openers. I do not wish to be promoted up the order. I am happy to bat in the middle order along. I am doing well and hence the team management has fixed that spot for me. It is always special to play along with Mahi bhai. I have been watching him since childhood. And now getting a chance to win the match alongside him, it is a dream. I think I am really lucky.”

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series against Australia. The two teams will play the 2nd ODI on Tuesday.