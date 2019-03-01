India vs Australia: MS Dhoni suffers injury scare at net sessions ahead of 1st ODI

India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni suffered an injury scare during the team’s training net session on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The right-armer was hit on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from the Indian team’s support staff member Raghavendra, the news agency PTI reported.

As per the report, the former skipper had a long batting session at the nets during which he was taking throwdowns like all the first team players. One delivery bounced a bit and surpised Dhoni and struck on his forearm.

Dhoni was reportedly seen in pain after the incident and did not bat further in the training session as a precautionary measure.

So far, there has been no statements from the team on the seriousness of the injury and whether the 37-year-old will be fit to play the first ODI against Australia on Saturday. As per reports, the team will make a final call by Friday evening.

In case Dhoni is unable to regain his fitness prior to the first ODI, Risabh Pant will get a chance to don the gloves in Hyderabad in the first ODI, and will get an opportunity to test his wicketkeeping skills prior to the World Cup tournament in May.

India could also give the keeping duties to KL Rahul, who has done so previously for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kings XI Punjab in IPL in the past.

India would be entering the 5-match ODI series after suffering 2-0 defeat in the T20I series against Australia, their first home series loss in any format under Virat Kohli’ captaincy.