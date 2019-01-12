India vs Australia: MS Dhoni becomes fifth player to score 10,000 ODI runs for India

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday added another feather to his cap as he became the fifth Indian to score 10,000 ODI runs for India. The right-handed batsman had crossed the 10,000-run mark in the format in 2017 during the England tour, with him scoring 174 runs for Asia XI in 3 matches. But with a single off Jason Behrendorff in the first ODI against, the 37-year-old scored his 10,000th run for India in the 50-overs format.

In doing so, Dhoni joined the elite list of Indian cricketers who had previously done so, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

In 330 ODIs for India, the batmsan has scored over 10,000 runs at an average of 49.75, which consist of 9 hundreds and 67 fifties. Overall, Dhoni is the 12th player in history to join the 10,000 run club in ODIs.

Chasing the target of 289 in Sydney, the men in blue got off to a poor start with Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu getting dismissed with just four runs on the board. Rohit Sharma stuck around with Dhoni to build a partnership and took India over the 100-run mark.

Dhoni has received much criticism of late for his deteriorating form in the limited overs cricket. In 2018, the former captain managed to score only 275 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 25 without a half century.

Apart from his inability to get runs on the board, the 37-year-old also faced criticism for his low striker of 71.42 last year. But despite the question marks, he has been picked over Rishabh Pant, who fired on all cylinders in the Test series, and has been backed by skipper Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to make an impact in Sydney.