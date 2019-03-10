India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni for most ODI sixes for India

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma surpassed MS Dhoni as the player to record for most ODI sixes for India on Sunday. The 31-year-old reached the landmark in the fourth ODI against Australia in Mohali, as he went on to slam Adam Zampa in the 24th over to reach the mark.

Sharma has now recorded 218 sixes for India in the ODIs while Dhoni stands next on the table with 217 sixes. After Sharma and Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar lies in the third spot 195 sixes in his ODI career. Sourav Ganguly with 189 sixes and Yuvraj Singh with 153 sixes complete the top five players in the list.

The opener came up with 37 runs in Hyderabad, but went out with a six-ball duck in the second game, his first on home turf. He only managed 14 runs in the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi before coming up with his 40th ODI half-century.

Sharma also joins Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni in an elite list of Indian cricketers to have amassed 3000 ODI runs on home soil. He becomes the ninth Indian batsman to reach the milestone. The other eight Indian cricketers include Tendulkar, Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin and Virender Sehwag.

India currently have a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series. Former captain Dhoni has been rested for the fourth and fifth ODI as the hosts continue to experiment with their squad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Virat Kohli won the toss on Sunday and opted to bat in the fourth ODI against Australia as the hosts fight for a series-clinching victory.