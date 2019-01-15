India vs Australia: Mohammad Siraj with expensive debut in ODI now after T20I

Mohammad Siraj, who made his debut in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series, created an unwanted record by bowling the second-most expensive figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut. The pacer also has India’s second-most expensive figures on T20I debut.

Advertising

Replacing Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI, Siraj, who became the 225th Indian ODI player, did not have an ideal start to his International ODI career. He gave away the most number of runs by an Indian bowler on debut, was hit for 76 runs by Australian batsmen.

The Hyderabad pacer’s figures (10-0-76-0) are the second most expensive for any Indian bowler on ODI debut. Karsan Ghavri holds the record for the most expensive figures on debut, having conceded 83 in 11 overs against England in 1975 in his maiden ODI appearance.

Coincidentally, Siraj holds the unwanted record of second-most expensive figures on T20I debut. In 2017, Siraj had given away 57 runs on his T20I debut for India against New Zealand in Rajkot.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second game of the three-match ODI series here on Tuesday. Shaun Marsh smashed his seventh hundred before India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a brilliant spell in the death overs to limit Australia to 298/9.

Advertising

Bhuvneshwar (4/45) and Mohammed Shami (3/58) exerted themselves on proceedings with the new ball, and didn’t let the Australian openers get away quickly.