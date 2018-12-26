India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Virat Kohli share a laugh over ‘oops’ moment, watch video

During the first day of the third Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australian seamer Mitchell Starc shared a laugh with Indian captain Virat Kohli when a delivery from him beat everyone to reach the boundary fence. Having the new ball in hand in the final session, Starc was breathing fire and was causing troubles to well-settled Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.

Advertising

In the 87th over of the day, Starc almost dismissed the right-handed batsman with a full-length delivery outside off stump. Kohli reached the ball, only to edge it to Tim Paine behind the stumps. But the Aussie skipper dropped the difficult one-handed chance, giving Kohli another life on 47.

Then, in the next delivery, Starc made a howler. He bowled a full-pitched bounder, which Kohli decided to leave. But the ball bounced too much, over the head of Tim Paine and went for a one-bounce boundary, giving India four byes runs.

That has done PLENTY! What about the reactions from Starc and Kohli 😂😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9Y1pG9dkKx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2018

The moment brought a chuckle on Starc’s face as he laughed over his error. Kohli, on the other hand, was left impressed by Starc’s ability to produce so much bounce on a flat surface and gave a grin as well.

Kohli and Pujara played out the final few overs to take India’s total to 215/2 at Stumps on Day 1.