Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Virat Kohli share a laugh over ‘oops’ moment, watch videohttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-mitchell-starc-virat-kohli-laugh-video-5510149/

India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Virat Kohli share a laugh over ‘oops’ moment, watch video

India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured that India do not lose a wicket in the final few overs and took the total to 215/2 at Stumps on Day 1.

India tour of Australia 2018
Mitchell Starc troubled India skipper Virat Kohli in the final few overs of the day at MCG. (Source: AP)

During the first day of the third Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australian seamer Mitchell Starc shared a laugh with Indian captain Virat Kohli when a delivery from him beat everyone to reach the boundary fence. Having the new ball in hand in the final session, Starc was breathing fire and was causing troubles to well-settled Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.

In the 87th over of the day, Starc almost dismissed the right-handed batsman with a full-length delivery outside off stump. Kohli reached the ball, only to edge it to Tim Paine behind the stumps. But the Aussie skipper dropped the difficult one-handed chance, giving Kohli another life on 47.

Then, in the next delivery, Starc made a howler. He bowled a full-pitched bounder, which Kohli decided to leave. But the ball bounced too much, over the head of Tim Paine and went for a one-bounce boundary, giving India four byes runs.

The moment brought a chuckle on Starc’s face as he laughed over his error. Kohli, on the other hand, was left impressed by Starc’s ability to produce so much bounce on a flat surface and gave a grin as well.

Kohli and Pujara played out the final few overs to take India’s total to 215/2 at Stumps on Day 1.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android