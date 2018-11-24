India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc gets T20I call up to replace injured Billy Stanlake

Australia recalled seamer Mitchell Starc in the squad for the third and final T20I international in Sydney against India after pacer Billy Stanlake was ruled out from the match due to an injury. The right-armer was pulled off from the playing XI in the rain-affected T20I on Friday at the MCG after he sprained his ankle doing catching practice during the warm-ups before the match. After the match washed out, skipper Aaron Finch announced that Stanlake was ruled out from the finale on Sunday after suffering a moderate grade ankle sprain.

“He started to find some really good rhythm in Brisbane and he’s been around the mark for quite a while,” Finch said of the Queensland quick. He obviously had a tough tour of England and to come back and have that time to get his body right and start to feel good again, it’s unfortunate he tripped on the rope and went straight over (on the ankle),” Finch said.

Speaking about Starc, who played his last T20I in September 2016, against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Finch said, “(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball.”

The left-armer was supposed to sit out of next week’s first-class cricket match for the NSW Blues in the JLT Sheffield Sydney to ramp up preparation for the first Test against in Adelaide starting from December 6. “We’ll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good,” Finch said.

India and Australia will play the final T20I on Sunday at Sydney Cricket Ground.