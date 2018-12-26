India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Mayank Agarwal receives maiden Test cap, finally makes debut at MCG

Mayank Agarwal, on Wednesday, received his maiden Test cap at the hands of skipper Virat Kohli, before the start of the 3rd Test against Australia, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian team had announced the playing XI on Tuesday, in which Agarwal was named in the playing XI.

Advertising

On the eve of the Boxing Day Test, Agarwal became the 295th Indian player to receive a Test cap. Kohli made two more changes in the team, bringing in Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the team, in place of Rahul, Vijay and Umesh Yadav.

The Karnataka batsman was originally not named in the squad for the first two Tests. But with the openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay struggling to find form in the series, and Prithvi Shaw getting injured, he was recalled in the squad along with Hardik Pandya.

A special moment for @mayankcricket who is all set to make his debut at the MCG 📸🇮🇳👌🏻 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/r0J0eD9rXz — BCCI (@BCCI) 25 December 2018

While Pandya failed to make the cut at MCG due to fitness concerns, Agarwal was named in the playing XI and came out to open the innings along with Vihari.

The 27-year-old was included in the squad for the one-off Ireland Test earlier this year but was not included in the team. He was later also recalled in England squad but failed to make the cut once again.

Agarwal has forged his way into the India dressing room after a splendid domestic season in 2017-18 when he finished as the highest run scorer, getting 1,160 runs in 8 games. He later followed it up with a 723-runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy that saw him creating the record for the most runs in a domestic season by a player across all formats (2,141).