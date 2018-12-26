India vs Australia: It wasn’t easy to check emotions and focus, reveals Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal made his long-waited debut at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground count with an impressive 76 on day one of the third Test. Despite a surge of emotions, the 27-year-old from Karnataka scored his first international fifty and became only the seventh Indian opener to score a half-century on Test debut. He also registered the highest score for a debutant Indian batsman on Australian soil.

“It was a tremendous feeling to get the India Test cap. I had a lot of emotions (running through mind) when I got the cap. I will cherish it for the rest of my life. The first thought was 295 (his India cap number),” PTI quoted Agarwal as saying in the post-match press conference.

“It wasn’t easy to get hold of those emotions and focus there, but it needed to be done. I just stuck to my plans and just kept telling myself, there is a plan that I have to go through and I am just going to stick to that. Even though it was overwhelming, it was good and I am happy with the way I started,” Agarwal added.

The senior statesmen in the Indian camp also egged him to leave a mark on his debut. “It’s a big stage, and a big opportunity, and I had the seniors walk up to me, telling that bigger the day, bigger the opportunity to leave a mark,” said Agarwal.

Reflecting on his debut innings, the right-hander said, “I am happy but obviously I would have liked more (runs). I would definitely take 76 rather than take something less than that. That said I would have liked to go on, and score more runs and stay not out at the end of the day.”

Despite scoring heavily in the domestic season Agarwal failed to make the cut but that never disheartened him. “Well, I was very happy when I got picked against West Indies. It was a big moment for me. From then on, it wasn’t in my hands. Deciding whether I am going to play or not, or getting picked or not is not in my hands,” he said.

“But the good thing was that there was a lot of domestic cricket, and a lot of India A games. So, you make sure you go out there and give your best. Once you keep playing, you know those things don’t keep coming to your mind because you are focusing on that game and trying to win that game for the side,” Agarwal explained his mindset during the period,” he added.

“You do think about it (selection) but then you are professional and you tell yourself “that’s no something you can control”. So you move ahead, move on and see what’s next for you, prepare for that and once you are in, give your best,” he said.

Stating that he feels blessed to have made his debut at the MCG, “I just want to say that whatever happened and whatever kept happening, I feel very, very special. I am very lucky because I made my debut at MCG. Every player has to go through scoring runs in Ranji Trophy and doing what he has to do.

“I did that and I am very happy about that. And I learnt a lot as well. When you play Ranji Trophy for five years and play in all parts of India, you learn a lot from that. You face different situations, and it’s always a great learning,” he concluded.