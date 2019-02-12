Matthew Hayden reminds ‘babysitter’ Virender Sehwag to ‘never take Aussies for a joke’

The TV advertisement for the upcoming India-Australia limited overs series has seemingly not gone down well with Matthew Hayden. The former Australia opener responded to ex-India batsman Virender Sehwag – who appears in the ad – on Twitter. The advert features Sehwag playing with bunch of babies donning the Australia jersey. Responding to Sehwag and the advertisement, Hayden reminded Sehwag to not take the Australians as a joke and lightly. He also reminded that Australia are the reigning World Cup champions.

While quote tweeting the host broadcaster Star Sports, Hayden tweeted and shot back at Sehwag, “#BeWarned Never take Aussie’s for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who’s baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy.”

#BeWarned Never take Aussie’s for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who’s baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy https://t.co/yRUtJVu3XJ — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 11 February 2019

The babysitting comment refers to Australia captain Tim Paine’s hilarious sledging of Rishabh Pant during India’s tour Down Under. In the incident, during the third Test, Pant referred to Paine as a temporary captain and the latter responded by asking the Indian wicket-keeper to babysit his kids as he takes his wife for a movie. As it turned out, it was all taken in good humour with Pant taking a photo with Paine’s wife and kids during an official function.

Australia’s tour of India begins on February 24 with the first T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second T20 game will be held on February 27 in Visakhapatnam. The five-match ODI series begins on March 2.