India vs Australia: Matthew Hayden gives witty reply to Virender Sehwag’s ‘babysitting’ ad

Virender Sehwag’s witty advertisement for India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia has received a reply from Matthew Hayden through the same medium. As a continuation to the “babysitting” banter between Australia Test captain Tim Paine and India’s Rishabh Pant, the advertisement that came on Star Sports showed Sehwag babysitting toddlers wearing Australia jerseys.

I do not want to say ‘I told you so’ but guess what, I TOLD YOU SO, @virendersehwag! 😜 The Aussies are up for the #babysitting challenge from Feb 24 on Star Sports. 😏 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/46knNAenlB — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 16 February 2019

In the second part of that advertisement, Sehwag is interrupted by Hayden. “Viru Paaji, Australians ko baccha mat samajhna” he says in Hindi. Pant has also joined in on the banter, tweeting that Sehwag is showing him how to be “better at cricket and babysitting.”

Pant ended the Test series against Australia as the second highest run scorer behind Cheteshwar Pujara. It followed up an impressive performance in England and thus made him a prime contender to replace the injured Wriddhiman Saha as India’s no.1 Test wicket keeper.

However, his spot behind the stumps in limited overs cricket is occupied veteran former captain MS Dhoni and this puts chances of his participation in the upcoming World Cup in doubt. Pant has been included in the ODI and T20I teams for the home series against Australia. Both had recently finished a successful run chase for India in the second T20I against new Zealand.

Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting — an inspiration always! 🙌@StarSportsIndia @virendersehwaghttps://t.co/IZvf9AqoJV — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) 13 February 2019

India’s two-match T20I series against Australia starts on February 24 with the first match being held in Visakhapatnam. The five-match ODI series starts on March 2 in Hyderabad.