India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Score, World Cup 2020 LIVE Updates: Australia win toss, opt to field

India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup quarterfinals

India U19 vs Australia U19 (Ind vs Aus) U19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian Under-19 team will look to continue their unbeaten run as they square off against Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup taking place in South Africa. India had marched into the quarterfinals after they defeated New Zealand by 44 runs (via DLS). Before that, they had registered comprehensive victories in their first two group stage games against Sri Lanka and Japan.

Australia, on the other hand, have not been able to play to their potential. They suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their first game. However, they came back strongly in the next one against Nigeria, registering a 10-wicket win. And against England, they came from nowhere to beat England.