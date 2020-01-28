Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Score, World Cup 2020 LIVE Updates: Australia win toss, opt to field

India U19 vs Australia U19 (Ind vs Aus) U19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India take on Australia in Under-19 World Cup quarterfinals

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 28, 2020 1:35:28 pm
India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup quarterfinals

India U19 vs Australia U19 (Ind vs Aus) U19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian Under-19 team will look to continue their unbeaten run as they square off against Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup taking place in South Africa. India had marched into the quarterfinals after they defeated New Zealand by 44 runs (via DLS). Before that, they had registered comprehensive victories in their first two group stage games against Sri Lanka and Japan.

Australia, on the other hand, have not been able to play to their potential. They suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their first game. However, they came back strongly in the next one against Nigeria, registering a 10-wicket win. And against England, they came from nowhere to beat England.

Live Blog

India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Score, World Cup 2020 LIVE UPDATES:

Highlights

    13:35 (IST)28 Jan 2020
    Jaiswal-Saxena pair opens the innings

    Yashaswi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena are at the middle to open the Indian innings. Left-arm pacer Matthew Willans is bowling the first over at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. 

    13:30 (IST)28 Jan 2020
    Here's what both skipper said at Toss

    Priyam Garg: I am happy to bat first but we were looking to field. League stages were good but this is an another challenge and we are looking forward to it. No changes in our team.

    Mackenzie Harvey: We will have a bowl. There might be something in it for the bowlers in the first hour and we want some early wickets so that we can expose their middle order. Our spinners have been impressive. They have been our best bowlers.

    13:23 (IST)28 Jan 2020
    Australia Playing XI

    Australia U19 Playing XI: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe(w), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans

    13:22 (IST)28 Jan 2020
    India Playing XI

    India U19 Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

    13:15 (IST)28 Jan 2020
    Toss

    Australia U-19 has won the toss and opted to field first against India

    13:13 (IST)28 Jan 2020
    India vs Australia: U19 WC

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Under-19 team as they take on Australia in the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinals in South Africa. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here

    Teams:

    India U19 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra

    Australia U19 Squad: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Patrick Rowe(w), Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson, Liam Marshall, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly

