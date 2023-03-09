IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 4th Test Day 1: Team India seek spot in WTC Final

IND vs AUS Live: Ponting not reading too much into Kohli’s numbers

Even though Virat Kohli has been subdued with the bat so far in the India-Australia series, Ricky Ponting said he was not reading too much into the drought.

“I'm not looking at anybody's form in this Test series because, for a batsman, it has just been an absolute, it's been a nightmare,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

"For Virat, I've said it before I say it over and over. Champion players always find a way, and yes, it might seem like he's in a bit of a drought at the moment and he might not be scoring the runs that we all expect him to score. I'm every day of the week putting my hand up and not even showing any sort of concern to Virat Kohli. Because I know he will bounce back.

"And certainly, you know, he's a realist as well. And we all know as batsmen, when you're struggling and not scoring runs, you don't need anybody else to tell you. You're pretty aware of it yourself."