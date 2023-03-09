IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 4th Test Day 1: Team India seek spot in WTC Final

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 Live Updates: With 100,000 people expected on the opening day to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese watch a cricket match for the first time in a stadium named after the former, the buzz is set to reach a crescendo.
But all eyes will also be on India’s batting unit who will be desperate to clear the cobwebs from their head in pursuit of a second successive World Test Championship final berth as they take on Australia in the series-deciding fourth Test at Ahmedabad from Thursday.
The equation remains simple for the hosts. Win the series 3-1 and don’t depend on the result of Sri Lanka’s away rubber in New Zealand for a ticket to summit WTC clash in June.
Our National Sports Editor Sandeep Dwivedi and senior writer Sriram Veera are covering the Test from the venue in Ahmedabad.
These types of pitches do a great deal of disservice to Indian batsmen — now, they struggle more on their own pitches than overseas, and their averages take a hit. India’s pace bowling resources, which have improved by leaps and bounds over the last few years, are also marginalised. Read The Indian Express’ editorial.
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir says the ongoing series should not be considered a referendum on how India’s top- and middle-order batters are against spin bowling.
“People like (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma are good players of spin bowling. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t have played in 100 Tests. You have to be a very good player of spin and fast bowling to reach that mark. One thing that has changed is that the DRS has played a massive role. When there was no DRS and no LBW on the front foot, a lot of times you had to change your technique as well. People don’t talk about that too much,” Gambhir told Sports Today. [Read more]
Indian Express’ sports writer Sriram Veera believes it will.
“The 22 yards at Ahmedabad could well offer India the blueprint for future home series or trigger a scurrying retreat back to designer spin tracks. The Motera pitch is likely to be a throwback to older days, promising runs in the first innings before it winks at the spinners. If India win the game, with their batsmen and quality spinners making an impact, they might well turn to such tracks in the future,” he writes. [Read more]
Indian coach Rahul Dravid said he was not sweating too much about the pitch in Ahmedabad.
“We have played on some challenging wickets when we go overseas also," Dravid said at his pre-match presser. "We played in South Africa recently where spinners were completely taken out of the game. And everyone wants to produce wickets where eventually one wants results. You will probably prepare wickets where the ball holds a bit more sway over the bat and that’s necessary and part of the game.” [Read more]
The race to become the top Test bowler in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings is neck-and-neck. Literally! In the latest rankings released by ICC, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and England pacer James Anderson are tied at the top with 859 points while Australia captain Pat Cummins is just 10 points behind on third spot.
Even though Virat Kohli has been subdued with the bat so far in the India-Australia series, Ricky Ponting said he was not reading too much into the drought.
“I'm not looking at anybody's form in this Test series because, for a batsman, it has just been an absolute, it's been a nightmare,” Ponting told The ICC Review.
"For Virat, I've said it before I say it over and over. Champion players always find a way, and yes, it might seem like he's in a bit of a drought at the moment and he might not be scoring the runs that we all expect him to score. I'm every day of the week putting my hand up and not even showing any sort of concern to Virat Kohli. Because I know he will bounce back.
"And certainly, you know, he's a realist as well. And we all know as batsmen, when you're struggling and not scoring runs, you don't need anybody else to tell you. You're pretty aware of it yourself."
Virat Kohli has managed to score just 111 runs from five innings during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli has now gone 15 Test innings without a half-century.
According to an official at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in normal games, the total staff at the stadium is 4,000. This number includes everyone from vendors, security and other officials. But since the Prime Ministers of India and Australia are going to be in attendance for Day 1 of the 4th Test, that number has spiked up to 14,000. [Read more]
Pat Cummins was appointed Australia’s ODI captain in 2022 after Aaron Finch decided to step down. But there remains a question mark over his participation in the ODIs as well as he is in Sydney to be at the side of his mother Maria, who is in palliative care due to breast cancer. The ODI series starts from March 17 in Mumbai.
Here is Australia’s ODI squad for series in India: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Australia have confirmed that Steve Smith will remain the captain of the visiting side for the final Test. Pat Cummins had the reins for the first two Tests, but he had to fly back to Sydney due to a family emergency. Under Smith’s charge, they won the third Test. [Read more]
Even if India lose in Ahmedabad, the hosts will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. But they might lose out on a spot in the prestigious World Test Championships final.
Australia, on the other hand, have already sealed their ticket to the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021-23 thanks to their win at Indore. The final will start at the Oval from June 7.
India need to win the final Test in Ahmedabad to make it to the World Test Championship final. But should Australia win, that would open the door for Sri Lanka to steal a place in the final. For that, though, Sri Lanka must beat New Zealand 2-0 in the series in New Zealand.
For the fourth Test, ticket rates are abnormally low — about 90 percent of the available ones are priced at Rs 200 and Rs 350. As Indian Express’ Group Sports Editor Sandeep Dwivedi notes: “Expectations are that the Narendra Modi Stadium of Day 1 will be close to its full capacity of 1,32,000… In India, cricketers and politicians have a knack for attracting thousands, it remains to be seen if their combined pull manages a lakh (which will be a men’s Test match record).” [Read here]
The world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, the Narendra Modi Stadium, will play host to the fourth Test. There has been talk of having a world record Test match crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While the number cannot be ascertained till the match actually starts, one thing is certain: the Prime Ministers of India and Australia -- Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese will be in attendance for Day 1. For the record, MCG saw a crowd of 91,112 attend Day 1 of the 2013-14 Ashes Boxing Day Test, which is the current record.
After the Indian team won the first two Tests in three days each, the Australians came roaring back in Indore, beating the hosts by nine wickets.
In the first Test at Nagpur, India won by an innings and 132 runs. In New Delhi, India won by six wickets.
With the stake of the series there for the taking at 2-1 after three matches, India face Australia in the fourth and final Test starting Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking Test match crowd. With India having taken a 2-0 lead after Nagpur and Delhi and having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row, Australia pulled one back in Nagpur and ensured a WTC Final qualification. For India, a win would ensure their spot in the final for the second time in a row. Lot at stake, this should be fun.