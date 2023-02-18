scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 2: Will KL Rahul justify his selection?

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Live Score Updates Day 2: With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the crease, India trail by 242 runs as Day 2 begins.

By: Sports Desk
February 18, 2023 08:15 IST
India vs Australia Live Scorecard, 2nd Test Day 2: Delhi gears up for Day 2India vs Australia Live Scorecard, 2nd Test Day 2: All to play for on Day 2 of IND vs AUS in Delhi.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: After skittling out Australia for 263 runs, India will begin Day 2 with the captain Rohit Sharma and the vice captain KL Rahul in the middle.  Already 1-0 down in the 4-match series, Australia lost David Warner with 50 runs on the board. Warner, who has had a difficult start to the series was rapped on the helmet a couple of times and had hurt his elbow before Mohammed Shami sent him packing.

The Aussie did not return to field in India’s innings because he was ‘feeling unwell due to the body blows’ he received while batting, according to a Cricket Australia spokesperson. After Warner departed, his opening partner Usman Khawaja steadied the Baggy Greens with a well made 81 before his dismissal.  Peter Handscomb, meanwhile remained unbeaten at  72 and with skipper Pat Cummins (33), helped Australia to 263.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 for 60 runs while the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets each. India will now look to build on the momentum and put on a strong total on the board.

Live Blog

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Catch all the live action between India vs Australia from New Delhi.

08:15 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Meanwhile, in the Ranji Trophy final...

We also have a live blog running for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. The latter side is playing some fine cricket, not even needing the services of their 100-Test talisman, Cheteshwar Pujara. At the end of day's play on Friday, Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani head handed Saurashtra a lead of 143 runs. Vasavada (81*) and Chirag Jani (57*) were at the crease. (Ranji Trophy Blog)

08:08 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live: 260 a good score?

Opener Usman Khawaja said that the Australians' first innings total of 263 was a "pretty good score", particularly because they have three spinners in the side -- Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann -- who could exploit the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"260 is pretty good but we are going to have to wait and see tomorrow what India gets,” Khawaja said. “They’re very good in their own conditions. I think now we have three spinners in the team, especially on that wicket, is going to be challenging, just like their spinners were very challenging.”  (READ MORE)

08:02 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND VS AUS LIVE - As Pujara hits milestone, Team CP out in full force in Feroz Shah Kotla

When Cheteshwar Pujara hit the 100th Test milestone in New Delhi, around 30 members of his family and close friends were at hand to witness the ocassion live, sporting white T-shirts with CP insignia on them, cheering on their Chintu, who has become a Test match colossus. (READ MORE)

07:57 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: Australians reinvent the V

On Day 1 of the second Test, the Australian batters showed that the ancient ethos of playing with the straight bat isn't exactly etched in stone.  As national Sports Editor Sandeep Dwivedi notes, "At Kotla on Friday, the Australian batsmen inverted the good old V — the area of field old-school coaches would ask the top order batsmen to focus on — upside down." As he pointed out, out of the 263 runs the visitors scored on Friday, just 19 were scored at long-on and long-off.  The staple strokes seen at Test matches — the cover drives and the screaming down-the-ground solid push — had almost gone missing. Taking their place were shots in the  third man region (which got them 50 runs) and in fine leg region (42 runs). (READ MORE)

07:53 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live: Will he, won't he? Question mark over David Warner

Australia opener David Warner, whose stint in the middle in the first innings of the second Test in Delhi lasted just 44 balls, was "a little bit weary", his opening partner Usman Khawaja told the media at the end of Day 1. He added that Warner's further participation in the second Border Gavaskar Test will be evaluated by their medical staff. The prolific batter was hit multiple times by Indian pacers. He suffered hits to his glove, elbow and the head. While he was seen receiving treatment during his stint, he was soon dismissed by Mohammed Shami for a paltry score of 15. (READ MORE)

07:48 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live: Chappell says Khawaja 'frightened the Indians a bit'

Talking to ESPNCricinfo, Ian Chappell opined that Usman Khawaja had frightened the Indians a bit because "at times they reacted to the reverse sweeps Khawaja played rather than keeping fielders in catching positions."  The opener top scored for Australia with a 125-ball 81. The visitors collapsed to a first innings total of 263.  

07:42 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Australia's undoing on Day 1: Losing wickets in clumps
When Australia were 91, they lost the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith. They were 167 when they saw Usman Khawaja get out. One run later, Alex Carey departed. On 227, they lost Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy.
07:32 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS: Khawaja gives his backing to beleaguered Warner

Even as nothing seems to have gone right for the under-fire David Warner, his opening partner Usman Khawaja backed him to come good against India. Warner's scores of 1, 10 and 15 in the series so far have offered only a feeble defence of his quality, but Khawaja was vehement in his backing.

A journalist asked Khawaja at the end of day's play if Warner needed to be pro-active in his batting. He replied: “I have to kind of disagree with what you’re saying. He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out LBW so he was showing some aggression.” 

He added: “Davey has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall he produces something so we’ll see... three innings is not enough for me. There’s still a long way to go in this Test series. I’m looking forward to what may happen." (READ MORE)

More from Sports
Asia Mixed Team Championships: India enter maiden semifinals after overtu...
Asia Mixed Team Championships: India enter maiden semifinals after overtu...
Scotland players refuse to shake hands with Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane
Scotland players refuse to shake hands with Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane
Temba Bavuma named new test skipper in shake-up of South African cricket
Temba Bavuma named new test skipper in shake-up of South African cricket
IND vs AUS: David Warner unwell after blows to body, might get replaced b...
IND vs AUS: David Warner unwell after blows to body, might get replaced b...
Cristiano Ronaldo produces incredible assist in Saudi League, breaks the ...
Cristiano Ronaldo produces incredible assist in Saudi League, breaks the ...
More from Sports >>
07:25 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live: Shami's spills his seam secrets

India's ace pacer Mohammed Shami was a guest on The Indian Express' Idea Exchange last year when he was asked about his craft. He went into great depth to dissect his craft, and the thinking that goes behind setting up a batsman and working on a dismissal. Shami also talks about how having a "relationship with the ball", understanding the "harkats" of the ball and a lot more. You want to read this one.  (READ MORE)

07:17 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live: Day 1 recap

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets and pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 4 for 60 Friday to restrict Australia on day one of the second Test. Australia was bowled out for 263 runs with Usman Khawaja top scoring with 81 off 125 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Peter Handscomb also scored 72 not out off 142 balls, including nine fours. India reached 21-0 at stumps with Rohit Sharma on 13 and Lokesh Rahul on 4.

07:11 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: Welcome!

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of day 2 of the second Test match being played at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. It was an absorbing Day 1 as India survived the 9 overs to go into the end of the day's play with 10 wickets in hand. The Test match is interestingly poised, with neither team ahead in the game. A competitive day comes to an end.  Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Indian bowler Mohd Shami reacts after taking the wicket of Australian batsman David Warner during the India-Australia 2nd Test match in New Delhi on Friday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA )

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted another record as he became the second bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark in India vs Australia Tests. With his dismissal of Alex Carey in the 2nd Test against Australia in Delhi, Ashwin reached 100 wickets against the Aussies, only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 111 wickets. For Australia, their spinner Nathan Lyon is the only one who is close to the magic 100-wicket mark with 95 wickets in his kitty against India.

His spin twin, Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, got to his own personal milestone when he sent back Usman Khawaja and scalped his 250th Test wicket. With this, Jadeja went past the likes of Kapil Dev, Richard Hadlee and Shaun Pollock.

Meanwhile, India will start Day 2 of the second Test with renewed vigour with skipper Rohit Sharma and under-fire KL Rahul looking to give the hosts a solid foundation to build on against a very game Australian side.

Read more India vs Australia stories from Day 1 below:

IND vs AUS: In your craft, you should know what you are doing, how you are doing it, says Mohammed Shami

Australia’s inverted V: Score 128 of 263 runs ‘behind and square’ of wickets

IND vs AUS: Khawaja mere Khawaja rings around Kotla

IND vs AUS: David Warner unwell after blows to body, might get replaced by Matthew Renshaw in 2nd innings

Watch: KL Rahul’s one-handed stunner to dismiss Usman Khawaja

In IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Mohammed Shami comes to rescue of fan who jumped over barricades

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 07:00 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close