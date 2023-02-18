IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 2: Will KL Rahul justify his selection?

IND vs AUS: Khawaja gives his backing to beleaguered Warner

Even as nothing seems to have gone right for the under-fire David Warner, his opening partner Usman Khawaja backed him to come good against India. Warner's scores of 1, 10 and 15 in the series so far have offered only a feeble defence of his quality, but Khawaja was vehement in his backing.

A journalist asked Khawaja at the end of day's play if Warner needed to be pro-active in his batting. He replied: “I have to kind of disagree with what you’re saying. He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out LBW so he was showing some aggression.”

He added: “Davey has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall he produces something so we’ll see... three innings is not enough for me. There’s still a long way to go in this Test series. I’m looking forward to what may happen." (READ MORE)