IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 2: Will KL Rahul justify his selection?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: After skittling out Australia for 263 runs, India will begin Day 2 with the captain Rohit Sharma and the vice captain KL Rahul in the middle. Already 1-0 down in the 4-match series, Australia lost David Warner with 50 runs on the board. Warner, who has had a difficult start to the series was rapped on the helmet a couple of times and had hurt his elbow before Mohammed Shami sent him packing.
The Aussie did not return to field in India’s innings because he was ‘feeling unwell due to the body blows’ he received while batting, according to a Cricket Australia spokesperson. After Warner departed, his opening partner Usman Khawaja steadied the Baggy Greens with a well made 81 before his dismissal. Peter Handscomb, meanwhile remained unbeaten at 72 and with skipper Pat Cummins (33), helped Australia to 263.
Shami was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 for 60 runs while the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets each. India will now look to build on the momentum and put on a strong total on the board.
Opener Usman Khawaja said that the Australians' first innings total of 263 was a "pretty good score", particularly because they have three spinners in the side -- Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann -- who could exploit the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
"260 is pretty good but we are going to have to wait and see tomorrow what India gets,” Khawaja said. “They’re very good in their own conditions. I think now we have three spinners in the team, especially on that wicket, is going to be challenging, just like their spinners were very challenging.” (READ MORE)
When Cheteshwar Pujara hit the 100th Test milestone in New Delhi, around 30 members of his family and close friends were at hand to witness the ocassion live, sporting white T-shirts with CP insignia on them, cheering on their Chintu, who has become a Test match colossus. (READ MORE)
On Day 1 of the second Test, the Australian batters showed that the ancient ethos of playing with the straight bat isn't exactly etched in stone. As national Sports Editor Sandeep Dwivedi notes, "At Kotla on Friday, the Australian batsmen inverted the good old V — the area of field old-school coaches would ask the top order batsmen to focus on — upside down." As he pointed out, out of the 263 runs the visitors scored on Friday, just 19 were scored at long-on and long-off. The staple strokes seen at Test matches — the cover drives and the screaming down-the-ground solid push — had almost gone missing. Taking their place were shots in the third man region (which got them 50 runs) and in fine leg region (42 runs). (READ MORE)
Australia opener David Warner, whose stint in the middle in the first innings of the second Test in Delhi lasted just 44 balls, was "a little bit weary", his opening partner Usman Khawaja told the media at the end of Day 1. He added that Warner's further participation in the second Border Gavaskar Test will be evaluated by their medical staff. The prolific batter was hit multiple times by Indian pacers. He suffered hits to his glove, elbow and the head. While he was seen receiving treatment during his stint, he was soon dismissed by Mohammed Shami for a paltry score of 15. (READ MORE)
Talking to ESPNCricinfo, Ian Chappell opined that Usman Khawaja had frightened the Indians a bit because "at times they reacted to the reverse sweeps Khawaja played rather than keeping fielders in catching positions." The opener top scored for Australia with a 125-ball 81. The visitors collapsed to a first innings total of 263.
Even as nothing seems to have gone right for the under-fire David Warner, his opening partner Usman Khawaja backed him to come good against India. Warner's scores of 1, 10 and 15 in the series so far have offered only a feeble defence of his quality, but Khawaja was vehement in his backing.
A journalist asked Khawaja at the end of day's play if Warner needed to be pro-active in his batting. He replied: “I have to kind of disagree with what you’re saying. He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out LBW so he was showing some aggression.”
He added: “Davey has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall he produces something so we’ll see... three innings is not enough for me. There’s still a long way to go in this Test series. I’m looking forward to what may happen." (READ MORE)
India's ace pacer Mohammed Shami was a guest on The Indian Express' Idea Exchange last year when he was asked about his craft. He went into great depth to dissect his craft, and the thinking that goes behind setting up a batsman and working on a dismissal. Shami also talks about how having a "relationship with the ball", understanding the "harkats" of the ball and a lot more. You want to read this one. (READ MORE)
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets and pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 4 for 60 Friday to restrict Australia on day one of the second Test. Australia was bowled out for 263 runs with Usman Khawaja top scoring with 81 off 125 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Peter Handscomb also scored 72 not out off 142 balls, including nine fours. India reached 21-0 at stumps with Rohit Sharma on 13 and Lokesh Rahul on 4.
