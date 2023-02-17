IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara set to play his 100th Test in Delhi

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 moves to the national capital after Team India’s emphatic victory by innings-and-132-runs against Australia in Nagpur. Excitement is palpable with Rohit Sharma’s men 1-0 up in the series, and the second Test at historically spinner-friendly Kotla wicket (now Arun Jaitley Stadium).
With history at stake, fans are eagerly awaiting the second Test match of this series.
Team India stunned the visiting Kangaroos in the first Test match played in Nagpur by winning the match by innings-and-132 runs. India was comfortably in the lead right from the beginning. The Indian innings were built up by Rohit Sharma’s hundred and Ravindra Jadeja’s outstanding all-around performance.
Our National Sports Editor Sandeep Dwivedi and senior cricket writer Sandip G are at the venue to cover the second Test.
As Sandip G points out, Australia are one misstep away from slipping uncontrollably into the abyss of embarrassment. He writes: "The Kotla Test is arguably Australia’s last hope of keeping the series alive as well as restoring their tattered reputation." If Australian cricket is reeling at the moment, seemingly having lost its edge, India are looking like the Australian sides of old: focussed and ruthless. If they are to harbour any hope of levelling this series at New Delhi, the visitors need to be like the new Indian team. Or the old Australian team. (READ MORE)
Most in the group have seen him (Cheteshwar Pujara) from the day he was born, others grew with him and a doctor couple has been in the support system since his mother’s untimely death. “There are those 3 to 4 days in life that one cherishes forever, this is one of those. The joy is limitless," says Rashik Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara’s father-in-law. (READ MORE)
In the last 16 outings, Virat Kohli has been dismissed by left-arm spinners seven times. To negate that threat, he invited Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Kumar (described by Express Sports' Sandip G as a "throwback loop-and-flight operator" rather than a modern stump-to-stump left-arm spinner) to bowl at him in the nets on Wednesday. Kohli is also learnt to have made Saurabh change his trajectories: switching between flat and fullish to loopy and slower while also playing with his length and pace. He even scratched the rough just outside the off-stump, creating a patch from where the ball would leap up. (READ MORE)
Even as the rest of the world debates when Virat Kohli will end his slump or whether he needs to make way for someone younger, in New Delhi, the man's aura and stature in his home city are undimmed. Since December 2019, the former India captain has scored just 929 runs at 25.80 in 37 innings. But try breaking down those numbers to the Kotla crowd, writes Sandip G.
Shreyas Iyer, who missed the Nagour Test due to a lower back injury, is all set to return in the playing XI in the second Test to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. he will replace Suryakumar Yadav, who made his Test debut in Nagpur. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of the four-match series to be played between India and Australia. India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the Nagpur Test and will be looking to win the Delhi Test as well to keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Stay tuned for all the live updates.