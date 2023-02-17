IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara set to play his 100th Test in Delhi

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 moves to the national capital after Team India’s emphatic victory by innings-and-132-runs against Australia in Nagpur. Excitement is palpable with Rohit Sharma’s men 1-0 up in the series, and the second Test at historically spinner-friendly Kotla wicket (now Arun Jaitley Stadium).

With history at stake, fans are eagerly awaiting the second Test match of this series.

Team India stunned the visiting Kangaroos in the first Test match played in Nagpur by winning the match by innings-and-132 runs. India was comfortably in the lead right from the beginning. The Indian innings were built up by Rohit Sharma’s hundred and Ravindra Jadeja’s outstanding all-around performance.

Our National Sports Editor Sandeep Dwivedi and senior cricket writer Sandip G are at the venue to cover the second Test.

