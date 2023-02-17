scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara set to play his 100th Test in Delhi

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Live Score Updates Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara will play his 100th Test match at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Written by Pratyush Raj
February 17, 2023 07:48 IST
India vs Australia Live Scorecard, 2nd Test Day 1: Follow live action from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday (February 17).

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 moves to the national capital after Team India’s emphatic victory by innings-and-132-runs against Australia in Nagpur. Excitement is palpable with Rohit Sharma’s men 1-0 up in the series, and the second Test at historically spinner-friendly Kotla wicket (now Arun Jaitley Stadium).

With history at stake, fans are eagerly awaiting the second Test match of this series.

Team India stunned the visiting Kangaroos in the first Test match played in Nagpur by winning the match by innings-and-132 runs. India was comfortably in the lead right from the beginning. The Indian innings were built up by Rohit Sharma’s hundred and Ravindra Jadeja’s outstanding all-around performance.

Our National Sports Editor Sandeep Dwivedi and senior cricket writer Sandip G are at the venue to cover the second Test.

Scroll for IND vs AUS Live Score Updates

Live Blog

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Australia from New Delhi.

07:48 (IST)17 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS: Australia find themselves 0-1 down. How can they make a comeback and beat India? Simple! They just need to play like India!

As Sandip G points out, Australia are one misstep away from slipping uncontrollably into the abyss of embarrassment. He writes: "The Kotla Test is arguably Australia’s last hope of keeping the series alive as well as restoring their tattered reputation." If Australian cricket is reeling at the moment, seemingly having lost its edge, India are looking like the Australian sides of old: focussed and  ruthless.  If they are to harbour any hope of levelling this series at New Delhi, the visitors need to be like the new Indian team. Or the old Australian team.  (READ MORE)

07:44 (IST)17 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS: Team Pujara in full force to see their Chintu play his 100th Test

Most in the group have seen him (Cheteshwar Pujara) from the day he was born, others grew with him and a doctor couple has been in the support system since his mother’s untimely death. “There are those 3 to 4 days in life that one cherishes forever, this is one of those. The joy is limitless," says Rashik Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara’s father-in-law. (READ MORE)

07:41 (IST)17 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: Kohli determined to overcome struggles against left-arm spinners

In the last 16 outings, Virat Kohli has been dismissed by left-arm spinners seven times. To negate that threat, he invited Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Kumar (described by Express Sports' Sandip G as a "throwback loop-and-flight operator" rather than a modern stump-to-stump left-arm spinner) to bowl at him in the nets on Wednesday. Kohli is also learnt to have made Saurabh change his trajectories: switching between flat and fullish to loopy and slower while also playing with his length and pace. He even scratched the rough just outside the off-stump, creating a patch from where the ball would leap up. (READ MORE)

07:36 (IST)17 Feb 2023
India vs Australia Live: Slump or not, Virat Kohli still the name on everyone's lips ahead of second Test

Even as the rest of the world debates when Virat Kohli will end his slump or whether he needs to make way for someone younger, in New Delhi, the man's aura and stature in his home city are undimmed.  Since December 2019, the former India captain has scored just 929 runs at 25.80 in 37 innings. But try breaking down those numbers to the Kotla crowd, writes Sandip G. 

07:29 (IST)17 Feb 2023
India vs Australia: Iyer likely to return

Shreyas Iyer, who missed the Nagour Test due to a lower back injury, is all set to return in the playing XI in the second Test to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. he will replace Suryakumar Yadav, who made his Test debut in Nagpur. (READ MORE)

07:21 (IST)17 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS 2nd Test live: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of the four-match series to be played between India and Australia. India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the Nagpur Test and will be looking to win the Delhi Test as well to keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India favouries in New Delhi

ind vs aus, india vs australia Players of Indian Cricket team practice ahead of 2nd Test match between India-Australia, in New Delhi on Thursday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

India will still start as overwhelming favourites for another three-day finish when they take on Australia in the second Test from Friday. The match will be one of Indian cricket's understated warrior Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test, a feat achieved after 13 years of sweat and toil. While Pujara would like to savour the momentous personal milestone with a 20th Test ton, one can't but paper over the concerns around India's top-order.

KL Rahul's prolonged run of failures remains a worry but Save skipper Rohit Sharma, who was regal in attack and classical in defence during his hundred on a slow turner in Nagpur, the others failed to get going in the opener. Besides Rahul, the list of strugglers includes the peerless Virat Kohli and, to an extent, Pujara.

Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to up the ante while facing the spinners. Round two of Kohli versus Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy could be equally enticing.

