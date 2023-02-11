IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3: India eye big first innings lead on Day 3

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: After Rohit Sharma hit his first test century as the captain of the Indian captain, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel added 81 runs for the eighth wicket to give the hosts the advantage over Australia on day two of the first Test on Thursday. Sharma scored 120 to register his ninth Test hundred, while Jadeja and Patel remained unbeaten on 66 and 52, respectively, as India reached 321/7 at stumps in its first innings. As a result, India lead Australia by 144 runs after bundling out the visitors for 177.

Jadeja and Patel were the heroes late in the day as they stoically defied the Australian bowling in the final session with a partnership that spanned 185 balls. Jadeja reached his half-century off 114 balls, while Patel got 50 off 94 balls. For the Kangaroos, off-spinner Todd Murphy was the pick of the bowlers with 5/82.

India, who first played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 1996-97, have won the last three series in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. The hosts are the current holders of the trophy and will aim to become the first team to win four consecutive Test series between the pair.

Our senior cricket writer Sandip G is covering the game from Nagpur stadium.

