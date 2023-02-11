scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3: India eye big first innings lead on Day 3

India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel slammed fifties to give IND the advantage over AUS in Nagpur.

Written by Pratyush Raj
February 11, 2023 07:06 IST
IND vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 3:India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Catch all the live action from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: After Rohit Sharma hit his first test century as the captain of the Indian captain, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel added 81 runs for the eighth wicket to give the hosts the advantage over Australia on day two of the first Test on Thursday. Sharma scored 120 to register his ninth Test hundred, while Jadeja and Patel remained unbeaten on 66 and 52, respectively, as India reached 321/7 at stumps in its first innings. As a result, India lead Australia by 144 runs after bundling out the visitors for 177.

Jadeja and Patel were the heroes late in the day as they stoically defied the Australian bowling in the final session with a partnership that spanned 185 balls. Jadeja reached his half-century off 114 balls, while Patel got 50 off 94 balls. For the Kangaroos, off-spinner Todd Murphy was the pick of the bowlers with 5/82.

India, who first played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 1996-97, have won the last three series in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. The hosts are the current holders of the trophy and will aim to become the first team to win four consecutive Test series between the pair.

Scroll down for the IND vs AUS 1st Day 3 live score and updates.

Live Blog

India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Follow IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 live action from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

07:06 (IST)11 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: A quick recap of Day 2!

Day 2

  • Watchful start from India with a few sixes on looseners.
  • Drinks, Day 2, Session 1, India 117/1,  Rohit and Ashwin showcased their batting skills against Aussies spinners and pacers. 
  • Todd Murphy trapped Ashwin (23 off 62),  in front of the stumps and broke the partnership.
  • Pujara depart early on a nothing delivery, Todd Murphy gets his third wicket.
  • IND: 151/3 at Lunch Day-2. Virat Kohli- 12* (25), Rohit Sharma- 85* (142).
  • Kohli departs on the first ball after Lunch, Todd Murphy scalped his fourth wicket.
  • Suryakumar Yadav failed to impress on debut, Lyon gets his first scalp.
  • Rohit Sharma added one more century to the tally and became the first player to complete a century across all formats as a captain and as a non-captain.
  • Drinks, Day 2, Session 2, India 189/5, Rohit-103*, Jadeja- 12*.
  • Jaddu-Rohit: 50 runs partnership in the 77th over.
  • IND: 226/5 at Tea Day-2. Rohit-118*, Jadeja-34*, India dominated the second half of the second session with Rohit and Jadeja showing brilliant defending skills, and boundaries on looseners.
  • Pat Cummins opts for the second new ball straightaway and Uproots Rohit Sharma with a peach of a delivery.
  • Debutant Todd Murphy earns a maiden FC fifer by dismissing KS Bharat.
  • Comeback fifty for Jadeja.
  • Drinks, Day-2, Session 3, IND- 265/7 (Axar- 11*, Jadeja- 51*).
  • Fifty runs partnership between Jadeja and Axar Patel.
  • Axar Patel notched up his second Test half-century.
  • Jadeja gets a wake-up call as Smith drops him at the first slip before Stumps.
  • Stumps Day-2, India 321/7 Jadeja- 66* (170), Axar Patel- 52* (102).
07:04 (IST)11 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live Day 3: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Australia from the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Rohit puts India in the drivers seat

IND vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 3 India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3: India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. (AP Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India's lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a sublime century. Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit kept hold of one end and batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought hundred. He was finally dismissed by his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins. However, he had single-handedly put his team a dominant position, he had crafted perhaps his most valuable Test hundred, yet Sharma was discontent, unable to neither forget nor forgive himself for the momentary lapse in focus, for the fleeting forgetfulness to bring the bat down in time to blunt the ball.

For much of the day, until Pat Cummins took the new ball, Rohit was impenetrable. Nothing would defeat him, not the devils of the pitch, not the discipline of Australia’s spinners, not his own intemperance. This was the most atypical Sharma hundred in Tests at home (his slowest after Oval too), yet this could be the most precious of his knocks in this format, one wherein he transformed into a different, almost unrecognizable batsman. But a hundred that ensured his team walked away with a sizable advantage.

