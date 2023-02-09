IND vs AUS Live Score Updates: 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins today

India vs Australia Live Scorecard, 1st Test Day 1: The hosts look to build momentum against the Baggy Greens in Nagpur.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: After weeks of build-up and intrigue and obsessing about the pitch, in a few hours from now, the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start in earnest in Nagpur. Over the course of four Tests, reputations will be built or burnt down.

And while a lot of attention has been devoted to the state of the pitches, as the clock ticks down to the first ball of the series, intrigue has also steadily built around the XIs both sides will send out as well. There is also talk that Australia’s playing XI could feature five left-handed batters in their top seven.

The visitors are likely to miss all-rounder Cameron Green, who is still recovering from a finger injury. Also unavailable are pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. This could mean Todd Murphy could be handed a debut, to start alongside off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Meanwhile, there is an indication, as reported by The Indian Express, that Suryakumar Yadav might find a place in the XI.

