IND vs AUS Live Score Updates: 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins today

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: After weeks of build-up and intrigue and obsessing about the pitch, in a few hours from now, the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start in earnest in Nagpur. Over the course of four Tests, reputations will be built or burnt down.
And while a lot of attention has been devoted to the state of the pitches, as the clock ticks down to the first ball of the series, intrigue has also steadily built around the XIs both sides will send out as well. There is also talk that Australia’s playing XI could feature five left-handed batters in their top seven.
The visitors are likely to miss all-rounder Cameron Green, who is still recovering from a finger injury. Also unavailable are pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. This could mean Todd Murphy could be handed a debut, to start alongside off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Meanwhile, there is an indication, as reported by The Indian Express, that Suryakumar Yadav might find a place in the XI.
Get Live updates and latest score of IND vs AUS 1st Day 1 at Nagpur.
Even before a ball has been bowled in the Border-Gavaskar series, the visiting Australians have whipped themselves into a frenzy over the pitches they are likely to encounter over the course of the series. They have gone to great lengths to prepare, including getting Mahesh Pithiya, a facsimile of Ravichandran Ashwin, to bowl to them in the nets. But could lessons from the past hold lessons on tackling spin in the subcontinent?
Read Sandip G's piece on what lessons Australia's batters can take from the the Mumbai Test in 2012 when Kevin Pietersen put the Indian bowlers to the sword. But attacking spinners is not the only way for batters to succeed in India. Alastair Cook did so by grounding out runs. Stroke-makers like Matthew Hayden, Hashim Amla, Michael Clarke, Damyn Martyn and Joe Root also found success.
In 1998, when Australia faced India, the series also saw a clash between two formidable adversaries: Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne. It's well known how Tendulkar prepared for the Australian's spin by facing Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on scuffed-up pitches. He also got Sairaj Bahutule and left-arm spinner Nilesh Kulkarni to bowl to him. In short, he pulled out all stops to prepare for a contest he has since described as “most intense of his career”. But even despite so many years having passed, there are many nuggets from that Tendulkar versus Warne contest that have remained largely untold. Read Sandeep Dwivedi's piece on some of the most fascinating anecdotes in the build-up to that Goliath vs Goliath cricketing battle in the summer of 1998.
Forget the spinners. Even curators can throw a googly at a visiting team by preparing a "designer pitch" these days. What's a designer pitch, you ask? Read Venkata Krishna B's fascinating piece on how Indian groundsmen can get really creative and treat the pitch as not one whole 22-yard strip, but as segmented in patches. While one patch will be watered, another will be rolled and some parts will be left dry. It can be a nightmare for visiting teams, who come prepared to tackle a particular bowler and a particular kind of pitch. But how does one try and recreate a designer pitch?
When facing the Australian spinners, you can expect Cheteshwar Pujara to use his feet and try soft hands. If he was playing, Rishabh Pant would try to attack. Shubman Gill would try to press fully forward or go right back and also deploy the slog-sweep. But it’s unclear what tactic KL Rahul would employ against spin, writes Sriram Veera. The under-fire batter does seem to have limited opportunities to prove himself.
As reported by The Indian Express, India are likely to pick Suryakumar Yadav in the team for the first Test at Nagpur. The middle-order batsman is known for his counter-attacking style. But his range of strokes against spinners -- conventional sweeps, reverse sweeps and slog sweeps besides inside-out aerial hits -- is likely to see him being picked, reports Sriram Veera.
The last time the Australian team came calling, it was led by the prolific Steve Smith. At the other end stood the equally prolific Virat Kohli. Not just leaders, they were also the top batters for the two sides. In fact, both teams were molded into the ideals of the two men at the helm. But in the years since that series, Kohli briefly fell out of love from the sport, with his scores taking a toll on his mental health. Meanwhile, the sport briefly fell out of love with Smith, thanks to his role in sandpapergate. But despite the twists and turns the two careers have taken over the years, make no mistake, they are the two men you won't want to take your eyes off of. As Sandip G writes, 'They are like two thespian actors, whose brightest days seem over, but when holding the stage their light obscures all others.'
Calling Delhi "India's real fortress", where it has won all but six of its 34 Tests since 1948, ABC noted that
Australia's one win in Delhi came in "1959 by an innings and 127 as Neil Harvey ensured Australia only needed to bat once, scoring 114 as Australia made 468 in response to India's first innings score of 135. Skipper Richie Benaud took 5-76 in the second innings to restrict India to 206 all out, having also taken 3-0 in the first innings." India have played 28 times at the venue since then, and only lost five times, the last loss against the West Indies in 1987.
India is unbeaten in its past 12 Tests at Dharamshala, winning 10 with two draws. Australia lost by eight wickets in 2017 despite Steve Smith's 111 and first innings half centuries by David Warner and Matthew Wade. "Nathan Lyon took 5-92 in the second innings of that match, but Matt Renshaw won't have fond memories — as opener he scored just 1 and 8."
ABC dubbed the chosen venues as "Unhappy hunting grounds" - since Australia has just two wins and three draws across Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. The ABC figures:"Australia has played two Tests in Nagpur with a 50-per-cent win-loss record. After winning the third Test in 2004, famous for controversy about a pitch seemingly prepared to favour Australia's seamers, the Australians fell to a 172-run defeat in 2008, a match made notable for it being the debut of Jason Krejza, who took 8-215 in his first Test innings, followed by 4-143 in the second innings. "India is unbeaten in Nagpur in Tests since 2010 but has only played four Tests at the venue in that time.
More from Sports
When England last completed a series win in India, the split was roughly 75 per cent spin. It's stating the bubbling obvious, "but spin will still be the biggest threat on pitches that are expected to be prepared to turn from day one", ABC notes. "On the past two Test tours by non-Asian teams in India — England and New Zealand — spin bowlers have had far more success than their seam counterparts. When England played its past four-Test series in India, fewer than 25 per cent of all wickets in the series fell via pace bowling. In the last series, England took 21 of 58 wickets through a pace attack - James Anderson (8 at 15.87), Ben Stokes (5 at 30.6), Ollie Stone (4 at 17) and Jofra Archer (4 at 30.5). Stuart Broad went wicketless in his two Tests. India's seamers, by contrast, took 13 of 80 wickets.
In 2017, when Australia last toured, Nathan Lyon's average was 25.26, when he took 19 wickets in the series. His average in Test matches in India is 30.58, favourably comparable to his career average of 31.65, the only current Aussie whose average is better in India than overall.
Three of the top four wicket takers in Test matches for Australia in India are spinners, notes ABC: Richie Benaud (52 at 18.38), Shane Warne (34 at 43.11) and Nathan Lyon (34 at 30.58) — West Australian quick Graham McKenzie (34 at 19.26) being the odd one out. It explains why Australia has picked four specialist spin bowlers as part of its 18-man squad
ABC glumly notes: "Overall, Australia has won four of its 14 Test series in India, but only one of those series victories has come in the past 10 visits during the past 44 years." The overall record: played 50, won 13, drawn 15 and one famous tie in 1986, makes Australia fourth-best in win-loss record behind England, Pakistan and West Indies, which ABC notes, incredibly has an overall winning record against India in India. 1 is also the staggering figure of number of series wins in the past 15 years across 14 Tests, leaving ABC to conclude: "Australia is very much up against it."
India's unbeaten record at home including six draws at home in the past 10 years. Australia is the next best, going unbeaten in 88.24 per cent of their home Tests during the same time period, with New Zealand following at 87.80, as per ABC sport. The last time India lost a series, was against England in 2012. And prior to that was the last time Australia won in India, by the same 2-1 scoreline in 2004.
Some of the startling numbers that highlight why India are the best fortress defenders, and the steep task in front of Australians, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, as illustrated by abc.net.au Sport: Just the two Tests in the past decade that India has lost on home soil from a total of 42 matches. The first of these, ABC Sport noted, was when Australia won by 333 runs in Pune after Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe spun India out for just 107 in the fourth innings in 2017. The other was when Joe Root's 218 helped England to a 227-run victory in Chennai in 2021.
India and Australia have played 27 Test series so far out of which India has won 10 and Australia 12. There have been 5 draws.
Last 3 Test Series -
2020-21: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-test series in Australia
2018-19: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-test series in Australia
2016-17: India beat Australia 2-1 in four-test series in India
India and Australia's blockbuster four-test series begins today. India holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three test series between the teams, including their breakthrough triumph Down Under in 2018-19 and another on the road in 2020-2021. For the visitors, this will be the most formidable challenge as they look to conquer the "final frontier". Our senior cricket writer Sandip G is covering the game from Nagpur stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.