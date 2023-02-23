IND vs AUS Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur in doubt, Sneh Rana in for Pooja Vastrakar

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Even before a ball is bowled, India have been dealt with major blows ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against defending champions Australia at Newlands, Cape Town. All rounder Pooja Vastrakar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur have been down with fever. While the former has been replaced by Sneh Rana in the India squad for the big knockout match, the Indian skipper also remains in doubt.
For Australia, the return of keeper batter Alyssa Healy, who has scored the most runs for them but missed out on the final group stage game, further strengthens their squad. India on the other hand, lost to England after beating Pakistan and West Indies and closed their group stage campaign being declared winners by DLS method in a rain marred match.
Probable Playing XI: Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland/Darcie Brown; India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur
-Seven wicket win against Pakistan
-Six wicket win against West Indies
-11 run win against England
-5 run (DLS) win against Ireland
Australia women are the defending T20 and ODI World Cup champions, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist, unbeaten on their way to the 2023 T20 WC semifinal and perhaps the greatest cricket team of all time. As Harmanpreet Kaur and co. prepare to face them in the semi-final, Pratyush Raj and Rahul Pandey talk about how the India women can best them and what it would mean.
"We will play an attacking game. We are improving our mindset. One who is mentally strong in the game will win. So, we are working on that,” India's Richa Ghosh said on the eve of the semifinal.
For Australia skipper Meg Lanning, the contest is going to be even despite the history and form weighing in favour of Australia. [Read more]
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar have been down with ilness ahead of the semifinal. The ICC confirmed ahead of the match on Thursday that Vastrakar has been replaced by Sneh Rana in the India squad while the Indian skipper and top order swashbuckling batter, Harmanpreet also remains doubtful on the 11th hour of the match. [Read more]
Here we are!
Time for the business end of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup to commence. Australia were expected to be here. In the semifinals. Unbeaten. So were India. That one defeat against England from their four group matches has meant that they face the team that defeated them in the 2020 final at the big G. Lots of unpleasant memories there. But they'll have to put them aside as the action begins at Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned for all the updates.