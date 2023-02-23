IND vs AUS Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur in doubt, Sneh Rana in for Pooja Vastrakar

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: Match preview

"We will play an attacking game. We are improving our mindset. One who is mentally strong in the game will win. So, we are working on that,” India's Richa Ghosh said on the eve of the semifinal.

For Australia skipper Meg Lanning, the contest is going to be even despite the history and form weighing in favour of Australia. [Read more]