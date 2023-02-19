IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 3: India look to wrest advantage from Australia as third day begins

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Australia hold all the cards as the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy enters Day 3 with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle for the visitors. After his heroics in the first innings, Usman Khawaja could not create an impact in the 2nd, falling to Ravindra Jadeja for just 6 runs.
Earlier in the day, India suffered another top order collapse with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Srikar Bharat all falling in short order with India at one point struggling with 139/7 on the board. Virat Kohli would try to elevate the innings to a respectable total but would have to return to the pavilion after a controversial LBW decision did not go his way.
With India reeling, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin would help India reach 262 with the former scoring 74 and the latter chipping in with 37 runs. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Aussie bowlers, taking a fifer for just 67 runs.
Our National Sports Editor, Sandeep Dwivedi, and senior cricket writer Sandip G are at the venue to cover the second Test.
Follow highlights of Day 3 India vs Australia test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
With Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, under fire batter KL Rahul needed to step in against Australia in the 2nd Test in order to prove the naysayers wrong but he failed again after getting dismissed for 17 in India’s 1st innings. Staunch Rahul critic Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday quote tweeted his earlier tweet about Rahul’s selection being based on favouritism and lambasted the opener calling out his performance while labelling it “torrid” (READ MORE)
India suffered another top order collapse in the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test against Australia but this time, the players really can’t blame the pitch for their own shortcomings. Captain Rohit Sharma, vice captain KL Rahul and Chesteshwar Pujara were undone by Nathan Lyon’s stock ball that spun just that wee bit from round-the-wicket. Shreyas Iyer would also not last long while Srikar Bharat also fell victim to Lyon’s web of spin, giving him a fifer against the much vaunted Indian batting lineup. (READ MORE)
Spinner Nathan Lyon took 5-67 to help dismiss India for 262, one run less than Australia's first innings total on day two Saturday of the second Test. India was a precarious 139-7 when Axar Patel counterattacked with 74 runs off 115 balls in a key stand of 114 with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37. At stumps, Australia was 61-1 and leading by 62. Travis Head was unbeaten on 39 and Marnus Labuschagne on 16 not out.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test match between India and Australia. The match is nicely poised with Australia having a slight advantage. Australia is leading by 62 runs with nine wickets remaining. How many more will they add in their total? Stay tuned for all the live updates from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.