scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 3: India look to wrest advantage from Australia as third day begins

India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 3 Match Updates: India will look to wrap up the Australian innings quickly as Day 3 begins.

Written by Pratyush Raj
February 19, 2023 07:34 IST
India vs Australia Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: All to play for on Day 3 of 2nd test in DelhiIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India and Australia will be jockeying for position as 2nd Test enters third day.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Australia hold all the cards as the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy enters Day 3 with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle for the visitors. After his heroics in the first innings, Usman Khawaja could not create an impact in the 2nd, falling to Ravindra Jadeja for just 6 runs.

Earlier in the day, India suffered another top order collapse with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Srikar Bharat all falling in  short order with India at one point struggling with 139/7 on the board. Virat Kohli would try to elevate the innings to a respectable total but would have to return to the pavilion after a controversial LBW decision did not go his way.

With India reeling, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin would help India reach 262 with the former scoring 74 and the latter chipping in with 37 runs. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Aussie bowlers, taking a fifer for just 67 runs.

Our National Sports Editor, Sandeep Dwivedi, and senior cricket writer Sandip G are at the venue to cover the second Test.

Follow highlights of Day 3 India vs Australia test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Live Blog

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Australia from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

07:34 (IST)19 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live: KL Rahul’s woes continue

With Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, under fire batter KL Rahul needed to step in against Australia in the 2nd Test in order to prove the naysayers wrong but he failed again after getting dismissed for 17 in India’s 1st innings. Staunch Rahul critic Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday quote tweeted his earlier tweet about Rahul’s selection being based on favouritism and lambasted the opener calling out his performance while labelling it “torrid” (READ MORE)

07:25 (IST)19 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: India’s top order troubles

India suffered another top order collapse in the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test against Australia but this time, the players really can’t blame the pitch for their own shortcomings. Captain Rohit Sharma, vice captain KL Rahul and Chesteshwar Pujara were undone by Nathan Lyon’s stock ball that spun just that wee bit from round-the-wicket. Shreyas Iyer would also not last long while Srikar Bharat also fell victim to Lyon’s web of spin, giving him a fifer against the much vaunted Indian batting lineup. (READ MORE)

07:18 (IST)19 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: A quick recap of Day 2

Spinner Nathan Lyon took 5-67 to help dismiss India for 262, one run less than Australia's first innings total on day two Saturday of the second Test. India was a precarious 139-7 when Axar Patel counterattacked with 74 runs off 115 balls in a key stand of 114 with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37. At stumps, Australia was 61-1 and leading by 62. Travis Head was unbeaten on 39 and Marnus Labuschagne on 16 not out.

07:05 (IST)19 Feb 2023
IND vs AUS Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test match between India and Australia. The match is nicely poised with Australia having a slight advantage. Australia is leading by 62 runs with nine wickets remaining. How many more will they add in their total? Stay tuned for all the live updates from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Australia's Nathan Lyon reacts after bowling during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb.18, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon became the 3rd bowler to take 100 Test wickets against India. With this feat, he joins the elite list consisting of Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and England’s James Anderson. He also completed a rare feat of registering his 8th fifer in Tests against India. On Saturday, the spinner singlehandedly dismantled the Indian top order by snapping up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Chesteshwar Pujara. He also went on to wipe out India’s best player of spin in Shreyas Iyer as well as wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

On Friday, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had scripted a similar record when he became the second bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark in India vs Australia Tests. With his dismissal of Alex Carey in the 2nd Test against Australia in Delhi, Ashwin reached 100 wickets against the Aussies, only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 111 wickets.

His spin twin, Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, got to his own personal milestone when he sent back Usman Khawaja and scalped his 250th Test wicket. With this, Jadeja went past the likes of Kapil Dev, Richard Hadlee and Shaun Pollock.

Read more IND vs AUS stories here

IND vs AUS: Torrid run continues, tweets Venkatesh Prasad on KL Rahul’s form

Everything with the turn to the leg side: Kohli’s wagon wheel against spin

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Not the pitch, not Nathan Lyon but Indian top order have to blame themselves for their dismissals

IND vs AUS: Axar and Ashwin rescue India but Australia hold the advantage at Delhi Test

IND vs AUS: Has David Warner played his last Test in India?

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 07:00 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close