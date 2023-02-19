IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 3: India look to wrest advantage from Australia as third day begins

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India and Australia will be jockeying for position as 2nd Test enters third day.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Australia hold all the cards as the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy enters Day 3 with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle for the visitors. After his heroics in the first innings, Usman Khawaja could not create an impact in the 2nd, falling to Ravindra Jadeja for just 6 runs.

Earlier in the day, India suffered another top order collapse with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Srikar Bharat all falling in short order with India at one point struggling with 139/7 on the board. Virat Kohli would try to elevate the innings to a respectable total but would have to return to the pavilion after a controversial LBW decision did not go his way.

With India reeling, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin would help India reach 262 with the former scoring 74 and the latter chipping in with 37 runs. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Aussie bowlers, taking a fifer for just 67 runs.

Our National Sports Editor, Sandeep Dwivedi, and senior cricket writer Sandip G are at the venue to cover the second Test.

Follow highlights of Day 3 India vs Australia test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.