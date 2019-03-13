Ind vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Australia win toss, elect to bat at Kotla

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia came into the ODI series with a terrible record in the last two years. They did, however, take confidence from the fact that they won the T20Is convincingly. Things seemed to be headed for the worst after losing two ODIs before Australia roared back. Wins in Ranchi and Mohali, both eventually in convincing manner, have levelled the series at 2-2. The fifth and final ODI at Feroz Shah Kotla, thus, becomes pretty significant.
For India, the focus had been on the World Cup and the squad announcements, team changes were all in keeping with that pattern. Until 2-0, it seemed a comfortable place to be in and keep the changes going. But four games into the series and the focus has changed. While this unforeseen situation, India won’t mind it all that much. It presents an opportunity to test the team under pressure with the World Cup two months away.
Series at stake
What's at stake in Delhi? This shiny little beauty!
Teams
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon
Captains at the toss
Aaron Finch: "Batting first. Looks like a dry wicket. Hopefully we can get a big score and defend it later. The wicket and the squares have been re-laid over the last few years, so we can't look into the numbers much. Not a lot of international cricket here over the last 10 years. It's important to keep the momentum, whenever you get the opportunities with the bat, take it, and take the team across the line. Shaun Marsh misses out for Stoinis, Lyon comes in for Behrendorff."
Virat Kohli: "We have to first restrict them with the ball, and we are the one of the best chasing sides in the world and we have to show that today. In terms of team composition, we know which way we are going. Chahal misses out and Jadeja comes in as an all-rounder, and KL misses out to make way for Shami. An extra bowling option for us, and this, we feel is our most balanced side."
Team changes
India: Chahal out, Jadeja in, KL Rahul out, Shami in
Australia: Stoinis in for Marsh, Lyon in for Behrendorff
TOSS!
Murali Karthik at the toss alongside the captains. Virat Kohli spins, tails is the call and tails it is. Australia win the toss and opt to bat.
Pre-toss reading
1. On the spinners helping Australia bat in sub-continent conditions
2. Which way will the conditions go?
3. India have an impressive record in series deciders. Will that be broken? In numbers
STAT!
Last time India lost three straight ODIs at home was also the last time India lost a series at home to Australia - back in 2009.
Preview
10 minutes to toss! For India the focus had been on the World Cup all along. For a moment, though, they'd switch to the present. Preview to the fifth ODI.
5th ODI Live
Hello and Good afternoon! Welcome to D-Day! It looked like the series was comfortably headed India's way after the first two games to the 50-over format. Suddenly, and out of nowhere, it is 2-2. Moving to Delhi today, it is the last chance for some to stake their claim for the World Cup berth. Who will shine? Who will falter? Also, is it an opportunity for India to test players especially with a series on the line? Tough decisions to make.