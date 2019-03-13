Ind vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Australia win toss, elect to bat at Kotla

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia came into the ODI series with a terrible record in the last two years. They did, however, take confidence from the fact that they won the T20Is convincingly. Things seemed to be headed for the worst after losing two ODIs before Australia roared back. Wins in Ranchi and Mohali, both eventually in convincing manner, have levelled the series at 2-2. The fifth and final ODI at Feroz Shah Kotla, thus, becomes pretty significant.

For India, the focus had been on the World Cup and the squad announcements, team changes were all in keeping with that pattern. Until 2-0, it seemed a comfortable place to be in and keep the changes going. But four games into the series and the focus has changed. While this unforeseen situation, India won’t mind it all that much. It presents an opportunity to test the team under pressure with the World Cup two months away.