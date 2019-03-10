Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score Streaming: Chance for Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan to step up

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India failed to seal the opportunity to close out the series against Australia in the third ODI in Ranchi but will have a second bite at the cherry in Mohali. Two months from the World Cup, the outcome of the series may not worry the Indian team but the cracks in form definitely will. The prime concern remains at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan failing to score runs raising questions over his inclusion in the squad or at least prompting a change.

Also in the limelight will be Rishabh Pant who will get a game in MS Dhoni’s absence. He has two matches to justify to selectors whether he should be picked for the World Cup squad.

For the visitors, it is a quest to keep the series alive or see their streak of reaming winless in ODI series stretch beyond two years. They would take solace in the fact that Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja were among the runs. However, the finishing in the death overs would be something they would want to fix.