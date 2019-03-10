Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score Streaming: Chance for Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan to step up

Toggle Menu
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India lead Australia 2-1 in the ODI series and have chance at sealing the series in Mohali.

India vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score
India vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: India take on Australia in Mohali at the IS Bindra Stadium. (Source: PTI)

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India failed to seal the opportunity to close out the series against Australia in the third ODI in Ranchi but will have a second bite at the cherry in Mohali. Two months from the World Cup, the outcome of the series may not worry the Indian team but the cracks in form definitely will. The prime concern remains at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan failing to score runs raising questions over his inclusion in the squad or at least prompting a change.

Also in the limelight will be Rishabh Pant who will get a game in MS Dhoni’s absence. He has two matches to justify to selectors whether he should be picked for the World Cup squad.

For the visitors, it is a quest to keep the series alive or see their streak of reaming winless in ODI series stretch beyond two years. They would take solace in the fact that Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja were among the runs. However, the finishing in the death overs would be something they would want to fix.

Live Blog

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates from 4th ODI: Follow in Bengali and Malayalam

Preview

With the coin to go up soon, a read on the preview to the 4th ODI with focus on Shikhar Dhawan. He has gone 13 matches without a century and 7 without half-ton. 

4th ODI Live

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's series against Australia. Two matches to go for India before the IPL and the all-important World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are the chief question marks at the moment. Will they turn things around in Mohali? Toss in half an hour.

India Squad:Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul

Australia Squad:Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

