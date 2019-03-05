Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Australia win toss, opt to field

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India came into the ODI series having lost the T20I series 2-0 and their home record blemished. But it didn’t affect the Indian team in Hyderabad which came from a dodgy position in the chase to be steered past the finishing line by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav for a six-wicket win. With four matches to go and India’s preparation for the World Cup drawing to a close soon, the window is also closing on Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar in sealing the World Cup squad berth.

In the Aussie department, there are quite a few gaps to fill – especially with skipper Aaron Finch’s form. Ever since the 172 in Harare last year, Finch has suffered for form and has gone 20 ODIs without a 50-plus score. On this tour alone, he has been in single digits with 0, 8 and 0 to his report card.