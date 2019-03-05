Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Australia win toss, opt to field

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India came into the ODI series having lost the T20I series 2-0 and their home record blemished. But it didn’t affect the Indian team in Hyderabad which came from a dodgy position in the chase to be steered past the finishing line by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav for a six-wicket win. With four matches to go and India’s preparation for the World Cup drawing to a close soon, the window is also closing on Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar in sealing the World Cup squad berth.
In the Aussie department, there are quite a few gaps to fill – especially with skipper Aaron Finch’s form. Ever since the 172 in Harare last year, Finch has suffered for form and has gone 20 ODIs without a 50-plus score. On this tour alone, he has been in single digits with 0, 8 and 0 to his report card.
Team changes
Australia team changes: Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon replace Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff
India team changes: India make no changes to their XI from the first ODI.
Teams
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon
TOSS!
Sanjay Manjrekar accompanies the captains for the toss. Virat Kohli spins the coin, heads is the call and heads it is. Australia win toss and opt to bowl.
Pitch Report
Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik with the pitch report: "This is a pitch made for the spinners, brown surface with a lot of cracks already visible. Team batting second might have a tougher time as the surface will crumble a bit more as the game progresses. Batting won't be easy and the boundaries are quite large here, so might not expect too many sixes. Very dry and the red soil, bowling first won't be an option today."
Getting ready
Things are hot and warm in Nagpur but that hasn't kept the crowd away.
Jadeja or Shankar?
The toss up for final World Cup squad member seems to be between Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar. Jadeja made an excellent case for himself in Hyderabad as a third spinner, while Shankar still hasn't made a strong impact to match Hardik Pandya.
2nd ODI Live
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Australia's tour to India and the action today moves to Nagpur. The record puts India as favourites. They've played Australia thrice here and won each time. Australia's only win here has come against New Zealand in the 2011 World Cup.