Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: India face Australia in 1st ODI

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a humbling in the T20I series against Australia, Virat Kohli & Co. will prepare themselves to take on Aaron Finch-led Australia in the 1st ODI on Friday. The focus in the series will be on the potential World Cup players, as they look to make most of the opportunity to put their names in the hat.

But skipper Kohli has maintained that their team will also be looking to win every match, despite trying out a few combinations. For Australia, who will be feeling confident after the T20I series win, the big focus will be on the out-of-form skipper, who will look to regain some form before the World Cup. Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI.