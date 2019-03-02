Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: India face Australia in 1st ODI

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a humbling in the T20I series against Australia, Virat Kohli & Co. will prepare themselves to take on Aaron Finch-led Australia in the 1st ODI on Friday. The focus in the series will be on the potential World Cup players, as they look to make most of the opportunity to put their names in the hat.
But skipper Kohli has maintained that their team will also be looking to win every match, despite trying out a few combinations. For Australia, who will be feeling confident after the T20I series win, the big focus will be on the out-of-form skipper, who will look to regain some form before the World Cup. Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI.
MS Dhoni suffers injury scare at net sessions ahead of 1st ODI
India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni suffered an injury scare during the team’s training net session on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The right-armer was hit on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from the Indian team’s support staff member Raghavendra, the news agency PTI reported.
Don’t see IPL having any influence on World Cup selection, says Virat Kohli
With Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant fighting for the second wicketkeeper’s slot, Kohli said that nothing will change with how the IPL goes for any of the players. “We need to have a solid team. Before we head into the IPL, we need to be absolutely clear of what team we want for the World Cup. I don’t see anything changing on how the IPL goes for any of the players. If one or two players do not have a good IPL season, it doesn’t mean that they are out of the picture for the World Cup. Those things are not going to matter.”
Glenn Maxwell will get opportunity higher up the order, says Aaron Finch
A day before the first ODI between India and Australia, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that they would like to examine the wicket before listing their playing XI for the series opener in Hyderabad. However, the skipper said that Alex Carey will be likely to be a part of the XI that will be fielded for the first ODI and added that Glenn Maxwell will get an opportunity higher up the order.
Practice session for India ahead of World Cup
This lack of buzz for an India-Australia series, which begins in Hyderabad on Saturday, is unfathomable. Historically, even in isolation, match-ups between these two sides have produced a gravitating urgency. But the obsession this time is so pronounced on the forthcoming World Cup that the five-match series seems more like a trailer of a big-budget movie.
Glenn Maxwell - High or low?
Question of the ages - at what position will Glenn Maxwell come out to bat?
Australia are the nets
Australia team are raring to go after the T20I series win and are already at the nets.
India team will enter with new kits
India have changed something about themselves - they are donning a new kit in the series, which will continue at the World Cup.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first ODI between India and Australia. After suffering a 2-0 defeat against Australia in the recently-concluded T20I series, team India would like to start the ODI campaign on a winning note. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES