Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Focus on World Cup squad, MS Dhoni as India eye series win

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After registering victories in the first two games, India have a chance to repeat a series win over Australia at home in the 3rd ODI in Ranchi. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, as it is likely this will be his final appearance in the blue jersey in his home ground. The former skipper has been in good touch with the bat and the fans will hope to see another ‘Mahi’ classic.

Australia openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja showed signs of form in Nagpur, while Marcus Stoinis and Peter Handscomb have looked good with the bat, which has made the series more competitive. India would be worried about Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu’s form and a couple of changes in the batting line-up might be on the cards.