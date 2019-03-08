Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Focus on World Cup squad, MS Dhoni as India eye series winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-aus-live-streaming-3rd-odi-ranchi-5616928/
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Focus on World Cup squad, MS Dhoni as India eye series win
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live cricket score and updates of India vs Australia 3rd ODI which will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After registering victories in the first two games, India have a chance to repeat a series win over Australia at home in the 3rd ODI in Ranchi. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, as it is likely this will be his final appearance in the blue jersey in his home ground. The former skipper has been in good touch with the bat and the fans will hope to see another ‘Mahi’ classic.
Australia openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja showed signs of form in Nagpur, while Marcus Stoinis and Peter Handscomb have looked good with the bat, which has made the series more competitive. India would be worried about Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu’s form and a couple of changes in the batting line-up might be on the cards.
Live Blog
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow in Bengali
3rd ODI Live
Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of India's series against Australia. Two ODIs down and three to go. The focus today: MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar, Ambati Rayudu for completely separate reasons. India are 2-0 ahead and could clinch the series today. Australia, meanwhile, have looked decent in the two ODIs and come close but been unable to cross the finishing line.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday. A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. There has been a sense of déjà vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series. It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match. Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.
3rd ODI Live
Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of India's series against Australia. Two ODIs down and three to go. The focus today: MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar, Ambati Rayudu for completely separate reasons. India are 2-0 ahead and could clinch the series today. Australia, meanwhile, have looked decent in the two ODIs and come close but been unable to cross the finishing line.