India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: India beat Australia by 6 wickets, level series 1-1

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: Chasing 165, skipper Virat Kohli led from the front as he scored his 19th T20I fifty to take India to a win. India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I by 6 wickets. to level the series 1-1. Earlier, with late cameos from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis, Australia reached 164/6 in 20 overs.

India were denied a prospect of an eighth straight T20I series win by rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Action in the series now moves on to Tests followed by T20Is.

