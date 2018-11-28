India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: India beat Australia by 6 wickets, level series 1-1https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-aus-3rd-t20-live-streaming-5463453/
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: India beat Australia by 6 wickets, level series 1-1
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: India chased down a total of 165 with relative ease thanks to big contributions from the Indian top order after Krunal Pandya-led bowling attack restricted Australia to 164/6.
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: Chasing 165, skipper Virat Kohli led from the front as he scored his 19th T20I fifty to take India to a win. India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I by 6 wickets. to level the series 1-1. Earlier, with late cameos from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis, Australia reached 164/6 in 20 overs.
India were denied a prospect of an eighth straight T20I series win by rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Action in the series now moves on to Tests followed by T20Is.
India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney 22 December 2018
Australia 164/6 (20.0)
vs
India 168/4 (19.4)
Match Ended ( Day - 3rd T20I ) India beat Australia by 6 wickets
Virat Kohli: "Things become pretty easy with those two guys play like that at the top. I think DK showed great composure at the death along with me stringing a partnership to get us home. I think Maxy and Zampa bowled very well. I thought overall, skill wise we were better than Australia. I thought with the ball we were more professional today. I thought it was 180 type of wicket. Those 15 runs less were crucial total. A level series is a great show of how the teams have played."
Australia captain speaks
Aaron Finch: "I think they batted extremely well in the powerplay. We had a bit of a moment of madness when we lost a couple of wickets in our innings. I thought Zamps and Maxy bowled brilliantly." "I thought that the guys had a plan and unfortunately we didn't execute in the middle overs there. I think there's still a fair bit of work to do but there's positive signs. I'm feeling really good. Looking forward to getting up to Brisbane (for the Shield game)."
Player of the Series
Shikhar Dhawan comes up and picks up the trophy.
"The fans love me a lot and I love them even more. I enjoy entertaining people. People enjoy cricket and this is what it is all about. It feels like India right now in Sydney.I hope the fans are going to support in Test cricket as well and we can deliver there. I felt nice scoring runs as a batsman. It feels good we could draw the series and ending on a good note.
Man of the Match
Krunal Pandya wins the man of the match award for his performance.
."Obviously it feels really great to contribute in a winning side. I had to back myself after that first game. It feels good to overcome those type of hurdles. I felt nice to be supported by all the teammates and the supporting staff and I am glad I could perform as per my talent. "
WICKET! Adam Zampa strikes in his first over and cleans up Rohit Sharma. India out of both openers and all of a sudden the momentum appears to be shifting. IND 67/2
End of powerplay
After 6 overs, India are 67/1.
What a show Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on in the powerplay - it rained boundaries all over the Sydney Cricket Ground. Mitchell Starc provided the anti-climax, dismissing Dhawan for 41 (22 balls).
GONE!
WICKET! A pad and bat from Shikhar Dhawan and a LBW appeal from Aussies. The umpire not interested. Starc calls for a review. The replays showed that it was hitting the stumps.BIG BLOW! IND 67/1
50 up for India!
MONSTER SIX! RUN, RUN, THAT IS A MONSTER!
What a HIT by Shikhar Dhawan. A slower delivery from Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan just hammered it towards the crowd. Brings up 50 for India in style.
SIX!
SIX! Second six of the over - Nathan Coulter-Nile starts off with a six and ends with a six - India are cruising at the moment in chase. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma doing the job for the men in blue.
FOUR! Dhawan follows the SIX with a FOUR!
SIX!
BIGGIEEEEE! Nathan Coulter-Nile messes it up with his line once again. Pitches it across the line, and Rohit Sharma just swings his bat, using the pace on the ball and clear the stands for the first six of the match.
A boundary to start the over and a boundary to finish it. Shikhar Dhawan moves away from his stumps to flick a ball towards deep midwicket for a four.
2 overs gone, IND 12/0
FOUR!
Nathan Coulter-Nile starts off from the other end with a loose delivery going across the leg stump. A swift flick of the bat from Sharma, just uses the pace on the ball to guide it for a boundary. First boundary in Indian chase
Meanwhile, a record of sorts
Australia's 164/6 is the highest team score in a T20I without hitting a single six in the innings, beating the previous best of 162 by England vs Netherlands on 5th June 2009.
CHASE IS ON!
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out to open the innings for Indian in chase. Australia bowlers coming on to the field. Mitchell Starc, who is playing his first T20I after over 2 years, has the new ball. HERE WE GO!
Interesting statistics
In the 16 T20Is, in which Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have played together for India, it is only the second instance when both Bhuvi & Bumrah going wicketless in the same innings.
The only other time it happened was against New Zealand in Rajkot in 2017.
End of innings
15 runs in the final over - Australia reach 164/6 at Sydney Cricket Ground.
India need 165 to win in 20 overs to level the series 1-1.
Final over
Expensive 19th over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar - a couple of boundaries in it. Australia reach 149/4. One over to go. What target will the Aussies set for India?
GONE!
WICKET! Chris Lynn is RUN OUT! What a throw by Jasprit Bumrah, and a huge mix-up gives a huge blow to India. Marcus Stoinis calls for a single, YES, NO, YES.. and RUN OUT! AUS 131/6
On Krunal Pandya
He's got a point there?
It is unsurprising that Krunal Pandya's T20I debut went so well - he has been one of the leading T20 all rounders in the world for a while now. What's surprising is that it has taken India so long to select him. He could provide an option in ODIs too. #INDvWI
Teams:
Australia (From): D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar
Reactions
Stats
- This is India's 15th win in T20Is in 2018
- Virat Kohli has remained not out 14 times when chasing in T20Is and India won every time
Most wins in a calendar year in T20Is
17 PAK in 2018
15 IND in 2016
14 IND in 2018
11 AFG in 2016
FOUR!
Down the ground and a straight boundary from Virat Kohli. The scores are level now and India need just 1 run to win.
Two dot balls to start with!
Andrew Tye starts off with two dot balls - India now need 5 runs off 4 balls. Virat Kohli is on strike.
Final over
11 runs in the 19th over. India need 5 runs to win in 6 balls.
FIFTY!
FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! In 34 balls, the Indian skipper scores his 19th T20I fifty. Cometh the moment, cometh the man!
Virat Kohli releases pressure
Skipper Virat Kohli hits a SIX and a FOUR in Andrew Tye's over. 40 runs in 24 overs.
15 overs remaining
15 overs remaining - India are 113/4 in 15 overs. Need 52 runs in 30 balls. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik in the middle.
