India vs Australia 2nd T20 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Match abandoned in Melbourne, Australia maintain series lead

Captains Speak

Australia captain Aaron Finch: I would have bowled first as well, like the other day. Hopefully put some runs on the board and then pick up some early wickets. One change. Billy Stanlake has hurt his ankle and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces him.

India captain Virat Kohli: We're gonna have a bowl first. The wicket has been under covers for a while, overcast and windy as well. I thought we did well chasing in the last game, Duckworth-Lewis made it beyond our reach. If we manage to bat better in certain situations, which we didn't do last game, we should be able to do alright. We're playing the same team. As I said, just need to do the little things right. If we can have a good game with the ball and bat, we should be alright. We just need a complete game to be put together.