IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights, India vs Australia 2nd T20: India’s winning run in T20I series was stopped just the way it began – by rain. The second T20I between Australia and India was called off just after 10PM local time or 4.30 PM IST with consistent rain. Australia’s inning was disrupted at 132/7 after 19 overs with Ben McDermott bringing respectively to the total after the Indian seamers enjoyed on a bouncer friendly surface under overcast conditions. India saw multiple revised totals – 137 from 19, 90 from 11 and a possible 46 from 5 but none came about with rain never allowing play to resume. The series will be decided at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday with the hosts leading 1-0.
India vs Australia 2nd T20 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Match abandoned in Melbourne, Australia maintain series lead
India vs Australia 2nd T20 Highlights, IND vs AUS 2nd T20: India and Australia played out a draw in the second T20I in Melbourne with rain playing spoilsport.
vs
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days. Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations.
PLAY ABANDONED
India had a strong chance of chasing down that target but they won't get that luxury today. Rain doesn't relent and the second T20I has been abandoned. The decider to be played at the SCG on Sunday.
Rain continues to come down
Players staying in the dug out but it is not comfortable enough for the start. If play doesn't resume before 10:02 PM local time or in 12 minutes, the second T20I will be abandoned
Revised Target: 90 from 11 overs
The revised target for India is 90 runs from 11 overs. Umpires, Finch and Indian team members have a chat in the middle. But soon comes the rain and off they go once again.
Stopped raining
It is not raining anymore in Melbourne. Covers are being removed. We may get a 12 or 13 over chase with the target likely to come down to 100 runs or so
Drizzling again
India were about to get the chase underway but the drizzle is back. Losing overs now and rain getting heavier
India to chase 137 runs from 19 overs
Revised equation: India will chase 137 runs from 19 overs. Play to start at 9.03 PM local time or in five minutes or so.
Rain. No Rain. No Rain.
Just as we get news of play about to resume with covers coming off. The rain returns and so do the covers. Bah!
Play suspended
Covers on in Melbourne. Players have come off the field of play. Groundstaff are quick to get the pitch covered up. Surely there would be impact for the second inning. Australia 132/7 from 19 overs at this stage
FOUR!
McDermott finishes the over with a boundary. After gorgeous yorkers by Bumrah, this one is played well by Ben for a boundary towards third man. McDermott backs away, opens the face of the bat at the last moment and uses the pace of the ball to guide the ball past Pant
Raining
Jasprit Bumrah continues to bowl and everyone staying put. Virat Kohli looks angry and frustrated with rain coming down and play continuing. Crowd has covered themselves. Pitch getting wet. Ball getting wet. Australia, somehow, playing through it too. Umpires opting to play on.
FOUR! 5 WIDE
Bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah and it took off the length. Tye pulled and missed completely. Pant jumped but had no chance of getting to it. Five wide runs for Australia
SIX!
McDermott with a six now and that is a great over for Australia. Slower one by Khaleel and Ben read it well. Plays it through and beats Virat Kohli on the boundary line. 19 runs from the over
FOUR!
Two boundaries in a row for Australia and Tye. Plenty of luck on this one. Tries to play it down the leg side but gets a thick outside edge and it beats the fielder inside the circle for a boundary
FOUR!
After five dot balls, Andrew Tye gets a boundary. Little bit of width on offer by Khaleel Ahmed and it has played down the ground for a boundary. Splits the extra cover and long off positions for a four
WICKET!
Next ball, Coulter-Nile is dismissed and he has to walk back for 18 runs from 9 balls. Taken by substitute Manish Pandey at deep cover point. This one is outside the off stump, a touch higher than the previous delivery, Coulter-Nile looks to cut it away for another meaty hit but finds Pandey instead. Australia are 101/7
SIX!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack and fifth ball is powered away for a six! Short into Coulter-Nile and he swings his bat through it. Pulled and crosses the boundary line with ease. Nice, clean hit
SIX!
Nathan Coulter-Nile is the new man in but he doesn't need much time to get ready. Tossed up by Kuldeep, it is outside off, Coulter-Nile leans forward to get close to the ball and lifts it high and over long-off for a maximum
WICKET!
Kuldeep Yadav gets his first of the night and Carey is dismissed for four from six balls. Australian batsmen finding the fielders regularly now. Tossed up from Kuldeep, spinning away from outside off, Carey with the slog-sweep and gets the bottom of the bat. Plenty of height on it but not the distance. Taken well and with ease by Krunal at deep mid-wicket. Australia are 74/6
FOUR!
First boundary to be conceded by Kuldeep Yadav tonight. Slower and on the leg-stump line, McDermott went down low and gets the sweep spot on. Backward of square on the on-side and beats the fielder in the deep. Runs away for a four
WICKET!
Krunal Pandya strikes and the danger man Glenn Maxwell is dismissed for 19 runs from 22 balls. Had a delivery in the over that was on the pads, outside leg even and paddled away for a boundary. Was frustrated with the line then. Now, he's fixed and he's fired up. A delivery after a potential leg before, there is no question now. Beautiful drift and turn, dragged his length a tad short, made Maxwell prod on the defense, the ball gripped and turned past the outside edge, went with the angle and clattered into the off-stump. Australia are 62/5
Halfway stage
After 10 overs into the Australia innings, they are 54/4. Kuldeep Yadav going for two runs now - he's given away 7 in the two overs he's bowled.
Kuldeep starts
Kuldeep Yadav goes for five runs in his opening over. Two singles and a 3 to get things underway in his bowling. Glenn Maxwell and Ben McDermott in the middle
WICKET!
Another poor shot and this time Marcus Stoinis is dismissed for 4 runs from 5 balls. Jasprit Bumrah the wicket taker. Bumrah gets this one to jump and played close to the body by Stoinis. Fails to get much on it and it is a simple catch for DK at deep point. Not a smart shot to go aerial with that cut. DK didn't even have to move. Australia are 41/4
WICKET!
Chopped on by D'Arcy Short! Khaleel Ahmed strikes. No room on this good length delivery, Short looked to blast it away but only manages to get a thick inside edge that clatters into the stumps. Khaleel is on fire and the fiery job that earned him this over has been rewarded.
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack
Here comes Jasprit Bumrah - the man in demand. The seamer needs two wickets to become only the second Indian bowler with 50 T20I wickets.
WICKET!
GONE! BIG WICKET! Chris Lynn tries to hammer a wider delivery from Khaleel Ahmed towards long-off. But he mistimes it and the ball went Krunal Pandya. No dropping this time.
AUS 27/2
DROPPED... AGAIN!
DROPPED... SIX! Indian fielders are having butter fingers. Jasprit Bumrah at the fine leg misjudges the ball and jumps up to take the catch. The ball cross the ropes. POOR, POOR EFFORT.
DROPPED!
RISHABH PANT! Outside edge from D'arcy Short's bat. Rishabh Pant decides to leap towards his wrong side to take it. The ball fell out of his hands, just as soon as he landed. BIG RELIEF FOR AUSSIES!
Surprise, surprise
Khaleel Ahmed starts off with the other end, instead of Jasprit Bumrah. Skipper Virat Kohli saving Bumrah for the death overs, perhaps. He is too good in them.
WICKET!
GONE! Aaron Finch departs for a golden duck! Bhuvneshwar Kumar pitches it just across the off-stump and Finch decides to follow it. BIG MISTAKE. No mistakes behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant. IND 1/1
India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live
Aaron Finch and D'arcy Short out to open the innings for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off with the new ball. HERE WE GO!
Who is this guy supporting?
India or Australia?
Captains Speak
Australia captain Aaron Finch: I would have bowled first as well, like the other day. Hopefully put some runs on the board and then pick up some early wickets. One change. Billy Stanlake has hurt his ankle and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces him.
India captain Virat Kohli: We're gonna have a bowl first. The wicket has been under covers for a while, overcast and windy as well. I thought we did well chasing in the last game, Duckworth-Lewis made it beyond our reach. If we manage to bat better in certain situations, which we didn't do last game, we should be able to do alright. We're playing the same team. As I said, just need to do the little things right. If we can have a good game with the ball and bat, we should be alright. We just need a complete game to be put together.
Team News
Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed
TOSS!
India win toss, elect to bowl.
Covers coming off
Cricket.com.au is saying that the covers are coming off and things are starting to look good. Both the teams are in the middle warming up.
Drizzle back on
There has been a steady drizzle at MCG and the covers are now back on the field. We can expect a delayed start here.
There could be a delayed start
There have been signs of a passing shower in Melbourne, and we could be in for a delayed start.
Meanwhile, earlier today
Australia WON
India LOST
Australia beat West Indies by 71 runs to reach the final of the Women's World T20. India lost to England in the semifinal by 8 wickets.
Virender Sehwag has something to say on team selection
Aah, missed opportunities!