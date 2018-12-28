India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: India go after early wickets

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: Australia openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris will continue from an overnight total of 8/0 as they try to get as close as possible to India’s 443/7 declared. The Indian batsmen put the hosts’ bowlers through the grind on Day 2 with their innings lasting almost six sessions across two days. Cheteshwar Pujara continued his onslaught with a century while Virat Kohli missed out on his 25th ton by 18 runs. Rohit Sharma added a fifty with Rishabh Pant on the other side.

The pitch looked lifeless in the first half of the day but Finch indicated there might be something on it for the bowlers with the surface deteriorating. Jasprit Bumrah got the ball to bounce and kept the Aussie openers under pressure in the final 25 minutes of play before stumps.