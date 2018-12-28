India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: India go after early wickets

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: Australia openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris will continue from an overnight total of 8/0 as they try to get as close as possible to India’s 443/7 declared. The Indian batsmen put the hosts’ bowlers through the grind on Day 2 with their innings lasting almost six sessions across two days. Cheteshwar Pujara continued his onslaught with a century while Virat Kohli missed out on his 25th ton by 18 runs. Rohit Sharma added a fifty with Rishabh Pant on the other side.
The pitch looked lifeless in the first half of the day but Finch indicated there might be something on it for the bowlers with the surface deteriorating. Jasprit Bumrah got the ball to bounce and kept the Aussie openers under pressure in the final 25 minutes of play before stumps.
Australia 12/0
Four runs come off the first over of Day 3. A hint of shape during that Ishant over but it does look like the pacers will have to bowl the stump-line and exploit the variable bounce.
Rohit Sharma on Tim Paine
"If he scores a hundred, I will put in a word about him to my boss at Mumbai Indians. Looks like he's a fan of Mumbai." If you don't know what that is all about, you probably missed a good example of stand-up comedy on the cricket pitch. Read here
A no ball to start with...
Ishant Sharma oversteps the first delivery of the day. Marcus Harris gets off the strike so two runs off that first ball of the day. The openers keep the scoreboard ticking.
Life on the fringes
Mayank Agarwal knows all too well what it feels like to be right outside the door but not get an entry into the national setup. Another man who is familiar with that feeling is Mumbai's run-machine Shreyas Iyer.
Bad to worse on Day 2 for Australia
The second day of this Test match is one to forget for the Aussie bowlers, particularly for Nathan Lyon. He bowled 48 agonising overs, batsmen were dropped thrice off him and just one wicket fell. Read on
Welcome to the big Day 3
Today's proceedings could effectively decide whether we'll see a result in this match. Australia start the day trailing India by 435 runs and they need to make 243 to avoid a follow-on. Day 2 was mostly about another batting masterclass from Cheteshwar Pujara partnered by Virat Kohli who seemed to have accepted that playing like India's Test no.3 is the way to go sometimes.