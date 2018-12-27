India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara continue on Day 2

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India resume Day 2 of the third Test from 215/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara on 68 and Virat Kohli on 47. The opening day belonged to India even though the strike rate of just 2.42 may not suggest that. Mayank Agarwal, on debut, scored 76 runs and laid the foundation for the visitors in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.
Later, Pujara joined in to make Australia toil on a surface that had only seen 24 wickets last year in the Ashes Test. Virat Kohli came after Agarwal’s exit to score at a brisk place before being slowed down by Mitchell Starc and the new ball towards the end of the day.
100 partnership
Pujara manages to get a leading edge to a vicious Starc inswinger and the ball runs away to the third-man boundary. That was a beauty from Starc and had Pujara missed that he would have been plumb.
50 for Kohli
Well that didn't take long. He was stranded on 47 for around 24 balls on the first day but a triple from the last ball of Cummins' opening over was enough to take him there. India 219/2, here comes Mr. Starc.
The players walk out
Pat Cummins will start the Aussie attack, Kohli on strike. The MCG is slowly filling up. There were a lot of Indian flags and colours on Day 1 an indication of tradition mixing with modernity. That was part Sandip G's dispatch from the G yesterday.
The pitch
When talk about the pitch gets as much, if not more, precedence as the performance of the players, it seldom means good news for the curator. Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG initially gave us the impression that this is far more docile than those that were on offer in Adelaide and Perth. As the day wore on, there was signs that it may not be as much of a flat batsmen's paradise with variable bounce and some assistance for spin coming in. Virat Kohli particularly was troubled by Mitchell Starc in the final overs of Day 1 but all of that has done little to convince the critics. Allan Border says in his pitch report that this could be an even better, possibly the best, day for batsmen and so India have a very good chance at putting up a big total here.
Hello and welcome!
A recap of Day 1: India won the toss and Virat Kohli chose to bat first. Tim Paine said that he would have bowled first anyhow but the early parts of the day suggested that Kohli may have finally got it right. He had said that despite the presence of grass he expects the pitch to slow down because of the dry surface underneath. Sure enough, the day was dominated by runs with debutant Mayank Agarwal scoring his maiden half-ton. His opening partner was dismissed on 8 by Pat Cummins. Cummins, who was easily the pick of the bowlers, also sent back Agarwal on 76 but that was it as far as returns were concerned for Australia. Kohli (47 off 107) and Cheteshwar Pujara (68 off 200) ensured that the final session of the day remained a wicketless one. They start Day 2 on a partnership of 92, India are 215/2 after 89 overs.