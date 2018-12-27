India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara continue on Day 2

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India resume Day 2 of the third Test from 215/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara on 68 and Virat Kohli on 47. The opening day belonged to India even though the strike rate of just 2.42 may not suggest that. Mayank Agarwal, on debut, scored 76 runs and laid the foundation for the visitors in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Later, Pujara joined in to make Australia toil on a surface that had only seen 24 wickets last year in the Ashes Test. Virat Kohli came after Agarwal’s exit to score at a brisk place before being slowed down by Mitchell Starc and the new ball towards the end of the day.