India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia beat India by 146 runs, level series 1-1https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-2nd-test-day-5-ind-vs-aus-live-streaming-5498345/
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia beat India by 146 runs, level series 1-1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia registered their first win in the longest format since the ball tampering saga earlier this year.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5 Live Highlights: Australia got off to a brilliant start on the final day with India losing quick wickets to see the end of their innings. Needing 175 runs to win with 5 wickets in hand, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon dismissed Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Umesh Yadav in quick succession. Pat Cummins returned to the attack to dismiss Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the same over as India were bundled out for 140.
Australia won the 2nd Test by 146 runs, levelling the series 1-1. This is Australia’s first win since the ball tampering incident in Cape Town earlier this year. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19Perth Stadium, Perth 21 December 2018
Australia 326 (108.3) & 243 (93.2)
vs
India 283 (105.5) & 140 (56.0)
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 2nd Test ) Australia beat India by 146 runs
Live Blog
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights
Nathan Lyon wins man of the match
"It's amazing to play a role in a victory, haven't had one in a while. Thanks to everyone. Can't wait to sing the song. It's fair to say we've been in a drought, so good to break. Was special to wrap the tail up quickly. My role probably changed a bit, attacking in Adelaide to a defending on here. But luckily they ran down to the wicket to create a few footholes. When you come up against the best players, to compete against Virat and take his wicket was pretty special. Big thanks to my brother, I'm not a very good batter so just trying to play my role."
Mitchell Starc speaks
"It's been a lot of hard work. We said the tables would turn. Seeing some of the kids here this afternoon, hopefully we've put on a great show. This week shows the fight of this team and make people proud."
Tim Paine speaks
"It's probably more a relief at the moment, first Test win has taken a while. Really proud of the players and staff. Good to get a little bit of reward. It was as difficult Test, both have been tough Tests. Two really competitive sides with good fast bowling attack. The pitch was flying through. It seemed like the roller had a real effect on it. Day one was a bit of a funny one, we crossed our fingers. Marcus and Aaron, to get us none for 100 was brilliant and probably the difference in the end. Uzzie has been batting well for a long time, bowling really well to all of us. He's in a really good space. It's great to have Gaz, every team wants a spinner like Nathan Lyon. He loves bowling to the best players in the world."
- Tim Paine
Virat Kohli speaks
"As a team I think we played well in patches which we can hold onto. Australia played much better than us with the bat. 330 on that pitch we felt was a bit too much. They deserved to win. We had the belief we could do it, but they were more relentless and put us in trouble. [Our bowlers] are outstanding as a pack, to see them dominate was really good to see and something we want to build on. They are relentless even if they aren't getting wickets which is a great quality. When we looked at the pitch we didn't think about [Jadeja] but I thought Nathan bowled really well. We never thought we wanted to consider a spinner, thought four fast bowlers would be enough. When you don't win you don't really rank your performances so it's irrelevant because we didn't get the result we wanted. I'm just focused on the next Test. [The catch to dismiss him] It was a decision made on the field and it stays there. Nothing more to it."
- Virat Kohli
Reactions
Australia you bloody beauty!!! What dominate performance & what an amazing test match battle between both teams 🔥 #AusvsIndia
This is Australia's first win in Tests since the ball tampering incident at Newlands in South Africa in March this year.
AUSTRALIA WIN BY 146 RUNS
WICKET! It's all over - Jasprit Bumrah the last man to go. Easy caught and bowled for Pat Cummins.
India all out for 140. Australia win by 146 runs
WICKET!
GONE! Pat Cummins strikes in his first over of the day - A soft dismissal. Ishant Sharma tries to play a bouncer, and gets a leading edge of it. IND 140/9
WICKET!
GONE! A bouncer from Starc and Umesh Yadav just puts his bat on it. The ball flies in the air and an easy catch for Starc off his own bowling. Umesh was stunned - so are India.
IND 139/8
GONE!
WICKET! Rishabh Pant has given away his wicket - once again. After slicing a boundary, he tried to go for another. Stepped up forwards to Nathan Lyon. The leggie chased him. Pant swings his bat but missed the timings. Hits it towards Peter Handscomb at midwicket, who leaps towards his left to take it cleanly. IND 137/7
Starc to Umesh Yadav
Rishabh Pant takes the single on the third delivery of Mitchell Starc and now it will be Umesh Yadav facing off against the seamer.
First up - a bouncer towards leg side and Yadav swings and misses.
Second up - a LBW shout! But the umpire not interested
CLOSE!
Rishabh Pant releases pressure
FOUR! Rishabh Pant finds a boundary out of nowhere. Pitched outside off stump from Mitchell Starc and Pant just slashes it hard. It hits the top edge of the bat and goes over the wicketkeeper's head for the first boundary of the day.
GONE!
WICKET! Mitchell Starc stuns Hanuma Vihari with a speedy delivery. It just rammed Hanuma Vihari on the pads. Got a soft knick on the way to the pads. The ball bounces to Marcus Harris. India down to 6 wickets. IND 119/6
Mitchell Starc on the other end
Seamer Mitchell Starc starts from the other end for Australia. He would be hoping to get similar assistance from the pitch that Mohammed Shamireceived on the first day. If he does, India can expect the day to be over by the Lunch.
Day 5 begins
Nathan Lyon starts off with the ball - Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will face the heat in the first session. HERE WE GO!
A word on the pitch
The 5th day pitch of the Perth is expected to show some bounce. In the 2nd session on the 4th day, Mohammed Shami rattled Australia's middle and lower order with bounce on the pitch. Shami took 6 wickets in the second session.
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in a verbal joust
“Yeah, I’m no good. Everybody can’t be a King Kohli.” Tim Paine might have uttered a cricketing truism of his times. For it’s incredibly difficult to sustain such gold standards in batting like the Indian skipper has this calendar year. But, in the context of what has been said and heard over the last two days, he was being perversely sarcastic, irritated at Kohli incessant mocking and ridiculing him, whenever he edged or was beaten by the bowler. This time, he was replaying the way he missed a cut shot to KL Rahul. It wore Paine’s patience out.
Rohit Sharma is likely to fly to India soon to be with wife Ritika who is expecting their first child this week. It’s not clear whether Sharma would miss the third Test, set to start in Melbourne on December 26. Sharma is not playing in Perth after jarring his lower back while fielding in the Adelaide Test and is undergoing treatment.
Skippers Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in a verbal joust
“Yeah, I’m no good. Everybody can’t be a King Kohli.” Tim Paine might have uttered a cricketing truism of his times. For it’s incredibly difficult to sustain such gold standards in batting like the Indian skipper has this calendar year. But, in the context of what has been said and heard over the last two days, he was being perversely sarcastic, irritated at Kohli incessant mocking and ridiculing him, whenever he edged or was beaten by the bowler. This time, he was replaying the way he missed a cut shot to KL Rahul. It wore Paine’s patience out.
Hello and welcome to live blog on the Day 5 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia. If there is one thing that can save the match for India - it is a miracle. On the bouncy, pacy, final day pitch of Perth, the Aussie seamers are expecting breathe fire. India still need 175 runs to win with only 5 wickets in hand. The onus to chart the impossible win lies on the inexperienced shoulders of Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihar. As Vince McMahon would say, "NO CHANCE!"
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia were on course for a series-levelling win in the second Test after another below-par batting performance from India undid the good work done by their bowlers on day four here on Monday. Chasing 287 on a testing surface, India were 112 for five at stumps with skipper Virat Kohli's (17) dismissal in the 20th over of the second innings dealing a massive blow to the away team's hopes.
Nathan Lyon wins man of the match
"It's amazing to play a role in a victory, haven't had one in a while. Thanks to everyone. Can't wait to sing the song. It's fair to say we've been in a drought, so good to break. Was special to wrap the tail up quickly. My role probably changed a bit, attacking in Adelaide to a defending on here. But luckily they ran down to the wicket to create a few footholes. When you come up against the best players, to compete against Virat and take his wicket was pretty special. Big thanks to my brother, I'm not a very good batter so just trying to play my role."
Mitchell Starc speaks
"It's been a lot of hard work. We said the tables would turn. Seeing some of the kids here this afternoon, hopefully we've put on a great show. This week shows the fight of this team and make people proud."
Tim Paine speaks
"It's probably more a relief at the moment, first Test win has taken a while. Really proud of the players and staff. Good to get a little bit of reward. It was as difficult Test, both have been tough Tests. Two really competitive sides with good fast bowling attack. The pitch was flying through. It seemed like the roller had a real effect on it. Day one was a bit of a funny one, we crossed our fingers. Marcus and Aaron, to get us none for 100 was brilliant and probably the difference in the end. Uzzie has been batting well for a long time, bowling really well to all of us. He's in a really good space. It's great to have Gaz, every team wants a spinner like Nathan Lyon. He loves bowling to the best players in the world."
- Tim Paine
Virat Kohli speaks
Reactions
Australia first win since ball tampering saga
This is Australia's first win in Tests since the ball tampering incident at Newlands in South Africa in March this year.
AUSTRALIA WIN BY 146 RUNS
WICKET! It's all over - Jasprit Bumrah the last man to go. Easy caught and bowled for Pat Cummins.
India all out for 140. Australia win by 146 runs
WICKET!
GONE! Pat Cummins strikes in his first over of the day - A soft dismissal. Ishant Sharma tries to play a bouncer, and gets a leading edge of it. IND 140/9
WICKET!
GONE! A bouncer from Starc and Umesh Yadav just puts his bat on it. The ball flies in the air and an easy catch for Starc off his own bowling. Umesh was stunned - so are India.
IND 139/8
GONE!
WICKET! Rishabh Pant has given away his wicket - once again. After slicing a boundary, he tried to go for another. Stepped up forwards to Nathan Lyon. The leggie chased him. Pant swings his bat but missed the timings. Hits it towards Peter Handscomb at midwicket, who leaps towards his left to take it cleanly. IND 137/7
Starc to Umesh Yadav
Rishabh Pant takes the single on the third delivery of Mitchell Starc and now it will be Umesh Yadav facing off against the seamer.
First up - a bouncer towards leg side and Yadav swings and misses.
Second up - a LBW shout! But the umpire not interested
CLOSE!
Rishabh Pant releases pressure
FOUR! Rishabh Pant finds a boundary out of nowhere. Pitched outside off stump from Mitchell Starc and Pant just slashes it hard. It hits the top edge of the bat and goes over the wicketkeeper's head for the first boundary of the day.
GONE!
WICKET! Mitchell Starc stuns Hanuma Vihari with a speedy delivery. It just rammed Hanuma Vihari on the pads. Got a soft knick on the way to the pads. The ball bounces to Marcus Harris. India down to 6 wickets. IND 119/6
Mitchell Starc on the other end
Seamer Mitchell Starc starts from the other end for Australia. He would be hoping to get similar assistance from the pitch that Mohammed Shamireceived on the first day. If he does, India can expect the day to be over by the Lunch.
Day 5 begins
Nathan Lyon starts off with the ball - Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will face the heat in the first session. HERE WE GO!
A word on the pitch
The 5th day pitch of the Perth is expected to show some bounce. In the 2nd session on the 4th day, Mohammed Shami rattled Australia's middle and lower order with bounce on the pitch. Shami took 6 wickets in the second session.
READ MORE
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in a verbal joust
“Yeah, I’m no good. Everybody can’t be a King Kohli.” Tim Paine might have uttered a cricketing truism of his times. For it’s incredibly difficult to sustain such gold standards in batting like the Indian skipper has this calendar year. But, in the context of what has been said and heard over the last two days, he was being perversely sarcastic, irritated at Kohli incessant mocking and ridiculing him, whenever he edged or was beaten by the bowler. This time, he was replaying the way he missed a cut shot to KL Rahul. It wore Paine’s patience out.
READ MORE
Big blow to India
Rohit Sharma is likely to fly to India soon to be with wife Ritika who is expecting their first child this week. It’s not clear whether Sharma would miss the third Test, set to start in Melbourne on December 26. Sharma is not playing in Perth after jarring his lower back while fielding in the Adelaide Test and is undergoing treatment.
READ MORE
Skippers Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in a verbal joust
“Yeah, I’m no good. Everybody can’t be a King Kohli.” Tim Paine might have uttered a cricketing truism of his times. For it’s incredibly difficult to sustain such gold standards in batting like the Indian skipper has this calendar year. But, in the context of what has been said and heard over the last two days, he was being perversely sarcastic, irritated at Kohli incessant mocking and ridiculing him, whenever he edged or was beaten by the bowler. This time, he was replaying the way he missed a cut shot to KL Rahul. It wore Paine’s patience out.
READ MORE
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5
Hello and welcome to live blog on the Day 5 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia. If there is one thing that can save the match for India - it is a miracle. On the bouncy, pacy, final day pitch of Perth, the Aussie seamers are expecting breathe fire. India still need 175 runs to win with only 5 wickets in hand. The onus to chart the impossible win lies on the inexperienced shoulders of Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihar. As Vince McMahon would say, "NO CHANCE!"