India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia beat India by 146 runs, level series 1-1

"As a team I think we played well in patches which we can hold onto. Australia played much better than us with the bat. 330 on that pitch we felt was a bit too much. They deserved to win. We had the belief we could do it, but they were more relentless and put us in trouble. [Our bowlers] are outstanding as a pack, to see them dominate was really good to see and something we want to build on. They are relentless even if they aren't getting wickets which is a great quality. When we looked at the pitch we didn't think about [Jadeja] but I thought Nathan bowled really well. We never thought we wanted to consider a spinner, thought four fast bowlers would be enough. When you don't win you don't really rank your performances so it's irrelevant because we didn't get the result we wanted. I'm just focused on the next Test. [The catch to dismiss him] It was a decision made on the field and it stays there. Nothing more to it."

- Virat Kohli