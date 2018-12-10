India vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights, Ind vs Aus Highlights: India win by 31 runs, lead series 1-0https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-1st-test-day-5-live-streaming-adelaide-5485688/
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights, Ind vs Aus Highlights: India win by 31 runs, lead series 1-0
Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 5 Highlights, India vs Australia 1st Test: India beat Australia by 31 runs in a nervous second session of play at the Adelaide Oval.
Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 5 Highlights, India vs Australia Test Highlights: India clinched the opening Test of the four-match series against Australia by 31 runs in nervous fashion as one batsman after another scored runs and formed a decent stand. On the fifth day of the first Test, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon kept Australia fighting with the final wicket before R Ashwin was rewarded for his patience and grit of bowling more than 50 overs. With Hazlewood’s wicket, Australia were bowled out for 291 and India took a 1-0 series lead. Earlier, Indian bowlers did a splendid job of cutting down on all budding Australian partnerships. Australia built 31 runs, 41, 31, 41 and 31 run partnerships on the day but each time an Indian bowler stopped it from developing into something bigger. Lyon started carefully but has become confident as the play has progressed.
Tim Paine (41), Pat Cummins (28) and Mitchell Starc (28) all produced decent runs but couldn’t convert it into big runs. Australia are chasing 323 runs to win and had begun the day from overnight 104/4.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 22 December 2018
Australia 235 (98.4) & 291 (119.5)
vs
India 250 (88.0) & 307 (106.5)
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) India beat Australia by 31 runs
Live Blog
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Score and Updates:
Man of the Match: Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara is the Man of the Match for his 123 and 71 runs in the Test: "Most important thing for me was the preparation. When I was back home, I knew what to expect from Australian pitches. The hundred was special. Ultimately winning the Test, credit goes to the bowlers. Getting a 15-run lead was a psychological advantage. Self-belief from the teammates was what made it possible. Always back my ability, have got enough experience playing for the Indian team. As a batting unit, we have a lot to improve on. We learn from our mistakes, and played much better in the second innings. Means a lot. He's someone who started coaching me when I was 8 years. He would be a proud dad."
India captain Virat Kohli
Winning captain Virat Kohli at the post-match ceremony: "These things happen in Tests, ups and downs through a game. You need to just stay calm. Odds were stacked against them. They fought really well but we executed our plans well and got that last wicket which were intending to get. I wouldn't say I was cool as ice but you just don't try to show it. Jasprit was getting worked up in his last over but I just told him to relax. Super proud, to have four bowlers and take 20 wickets is a great achievement. Something that we haven't done in the past. Shows us batsmen that if we step up, we will be gunning for a win in every Test match. Collectively we were the better team and deserved to win. Priceless from Pujara, we were down and out at lunch on day 1. His grit and determination brought us back in it. We always knew that runs on the board would make a home side tentative. Any lead was gold and we got 15. In the second innings again, he and Rahane batted well. I think our lower middle order and lower order could have done better. We could have added another 30-35 runs more which could have taken the game totally beyond Australia. So these are things that we have to think about going to Perth but if someone had told me before the series that I would be 1-0 up as soon we started the series, I would have taken it with both hands."
Australia captain Tim Paine
Losing captain Tim Paine at the post-match ceremony: "It's pretty shattering really. Proud of the fight from the lower order. A well-deserved win for India. We thought we could win, no doubt about that, but our batters couldn't bat for long enough with our tail. We saw how the pitch is playing and told ourselves we are gonna dig deep, but unfortunately, myself, Travis and Shaun couldn't bat long as long as we should have. That's (Pujara's innings) the difference between the two sides. Really hard to get him (Pujara) out. We gotta cope with the belief that we can win this Test series, we just need someone in our top six to go big ."
Post-match reactions
Rishabh Pant: It was very nervous because they were coming close, but we did well in the end. This is my first time getting this milestone (claiming record 11 catches in a Test match), but happy to be winning this Test match. Very thrilled, this is also my sixth Test, that's why I'm happy for Team India. I always enjoy troubling the batsmen actually (talking about the banter behind the stumps) because I want them to concentrate on me and not on the bowlers.
INDIA WIN!
R ASHWIN WINS IT FOR INDIA! INDIA MAKE HISTORY! INDIA WIN BY 31 RUNS! Having bowled over 50 overs in the fourth innings and 33.4 overs without success today, Ashwin has the killer blow. Huge celebrations as Hazlewood is dismissed for 13. Thrown up in the air for the drive, Hazlewood takes the bait and then gets undone by the turn. An amazing low catch from KL Rahul at second slip. AUSTRALIA BOWLED OUT FOR 291!
FOUR!
Brilliant shot by Australia's number 11. Josh Hazlewood ducks slightly to take on the bouncer from Bumrah and ranks it over the slip cordon. The ball runs away for a boundary towards an unprotected third man region
NO BALL!
Ishant Sharma has Nathan Lyon struck in front of the stumps. But it is a NO BALL! Kohli and Ishant are in disbelief. Full ball on middle, Lyon plays across the line, missing the ball altogether. Ball-tracking suggests it wasn't plumb but just kissing leg and would have been umpire's decision. However, the only umpire's decision we get here is that of no ball. An extra run to Australia's tally
The post-lunch session has been extended in Adelaide. Australia need 53 more and India one wicket. Originally, tea should have been had right about now.
WICKET!
Jasprit Bumrah strikes once again and India have Australia's ninth wicket! Pat Cummins with a thick outside edge, trying to play it down to third man it seems. Loose shot, edged away and it flies to Kohli at first slip. Australia are 259/9
FOUR!
Beautiful shot from Nathan Lyon for his first boundary of the inning. Stands tall on the backfoot and sends it over the point region. An extremely confident shot
DROPPED!
Lyon with a thick outside edge but it has been dropped by Pant. The Indian wicketkeeper moves to his left, then has to dive to the right as the outside edge is found but fails to hold on. Back of a length, Bumrah once again gets it to straighten on Lyon who nicks it behind.
WICKET!
Mohammed Shami gets India the much-needed breakthrough and Mitchell Starc is dismissed. Well outside off stump by Shami, Starc throws his hands at it and gets a thin outside edge behind to Rishabh Pant. That is record catch for Rishabh Pant - his 11th in the Test and most for an Indian keeper. Starc is dismissed for 28 and Australia are 228/8
Australia need under 100 runs
Reason for concern? Starc and Cummins frustrating India now. Australia need 97 more to win. India need 3 wickets. Which will come first?
FOUR!
WHAT A SHOT. Cracking stuff from Mitchell Starc and that is definitely going to boost his confidence. Well wide of off stump by Shami and Starc relaxes his arms. Finds the gap past the cover fielder and the ball races away to the boundary.
FOUR!
Jasprit Bumrah with a fullish delivery, well outside the off stump and Mitchell Starc throws his bat at it. No protection behind square on the off side and it runs away for a boundary.
200 up for Australia
Length ball outside off by Bumrah, Starc leans into it and drives it on the up, to the left of the sliding Ishant at mid-off. Ball slows down near the boundary and the batsmen complete four runs before Ashwin can throw it back in. It brings up Australia's 200 runs
Pant closing in on record
Rishabh Pant has 10 catches in this Test - one behind Wriddhiman Saha, Adam Gilchrist, Bob Taylor, AB de Villiers and Jack Russell all who took 11 catches.
WICKET!
WICKET! INDIA HAVE THE BIG WICKET! Australia skipper Tim Paine walks back for 41, Jasprit Bumrah strikes and Australia are 187/7. Bouncer from Bumrah, Paine goes for the pull but gets the top edge and it is taken comfortably by Pant for his 10th catch of the Test
LUNCH
Loud appeal and given not out. Ishant Sharma with a delivery coming in and hitting Cummins high on the pad. No inside edge on second look. Possibly going over. At Lunch, Australia are 186/6 and need 137 runs. Is this decided? Not yet perhaps.
Paine shuffling across
An interesting over with the new ball. Paine walking across the stumps and outside the off stump. The first ball of the over is left alone as it moves away, second one gets an outside edge past gully after seaming away, third one comes in and raps Paine on the inner thigh pad. It is followed by one that has gone over the stumps. Paine went way wide of off and left it alone. Kohli cannot believe what just happened. Bit of a smile from the Indian skipper
NEW BALL
NEW BALL! India have taken the new ball and Ishant Sharma has the responsibility first up to make it count. 12 minutes away from lunch. Another over with the new ball it seems
Physio out for Paine
The physio is out there to tend to Tim Paine. An issue with his finger it seems. He's had a history with finger injuries and stopped keeping in First-class cricket at one stage.
Rohit Sharma off the field
Rohit Sharma is off the field, inform the commenators. He's jarred his back.
Rishabh Pant behind the stumps
Rishabh Pant is extremely handy behind the stumps to keep the pressure on the batsman and to cheer the bowler. Ashwin to Cummins in the over and Pant with multiple quips of: "Keep bowling Ash! Keep bowling Ash!", "Go for it Pat, Go for it Pat" and "Not putting away bad balls!"
Out. Australia review. NOT OUT!
Two balls later, Australia have gone for the review. Fuller and outside off, sharp turn again as it pings Cummins on the front pad. Appeal for glove, pad and catch at forward short leg. Nothing on Hotspot and Snicko, says the third umpire. Nothing conclusive there. Cummins stays alive.
Not out. India review
India have made a bat-pad appeal on Pat Cummins off R Ashwin. Sharp turn on the off break and beats Cummins on the inside edge. Off Pant's hips to forward short leg. Rahane at first slip most confident into urging the review. Nothing on Hotsport and Snicko. Not out remains.
WICKET!
Jasprit Bumrah has the big, big wicket and Shaun Marsh walks after a little chat with Tim Paine on whether to review or not. Nope, not reviewing. Smart decision. Gets the faintest of edges, confirmed on Snicko and Marsh is dismissed for 60. Lovely delivery, just short of fuller length with the inward angle, pacy and just straightened a tad as well. Marsh had to play at it and gets the edge. Australia 156/6
Dropped?
Tough chance for Pant but it goes well wide of him. Short ball on leg by Shami to Paine who swivelled in order to play a pull shot but gets only a glove to it. Pant dives to his left but goes for the catch with his right hand, instead of his left one. Chances goes begging and Shami has his hands on his head. Odd technique
FIFTY!
Loud, loud applause and appreciation for Shaun Marsh who brings up his fifty from 146 balls and gets there with a boundary. Picks the length early and pulls the short one through the gap at mid-wicket.
SHOUT!
Ashwin with a tossed up delivery outside off to Paine, the Aussie skipper goes for a drive but the bat hits the ground and creates some sound. The ball clips Pant's pads and lobs towards Rahane at slip who wasn't sure about the sound either. India go up in appeal but there was nothing there, nothing on the Snicko. Ashwin quickly pulling out of the appeal and not going for the review
WICKET!
ISHANT SHARMA STRIKES! Australia five down! Fantastic delivery from Ishant, the bouncer cramps up Travis Head and he walks back for 14. Simple catch for Ajinkya Rahane at gully. The ball hits the splice of Head's willow as he fails to fend this bouncer off which rises into him. India have Australia's top-scorer from the first innings. Australia are 115/5
DAY 5. GO!
Early start to cover up for the overs lost in the previous two days. Shaun Marsh comes out to bat with Travis Head. The pitch is not yet unplayable and it promises to be a cracker of a fifth day. Virat Kohli starts with R Ashwin straight away. Time for the first ball, here we go!
Ind vs Aus 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and paceman Mohammed Shami combined to tear through Australia's top order and bring India within six wickets of victory on day four of the series-opening test on Sunday. Shaun Marsh (31 not out) and Travis Head (11 not out) were left clinging to their wickets after nudging Australia to 104 for four at stumps, after a nerve-jangling final hour at Adelaide Oval.
Australia were 219 runs short of their victory target of 323 and will need to defy history to chase down the total. The highest successful run chase at Adelaide Oval was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England.
