India vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights, Ind vs Aus Highlights: India win by 31 runs, lead series 1-0

India captain Virat Kohli

Winning captain Virat Kohli at the post-match ceremony: "These things happen in Tests, ups and downs through a game. You need to just stay calm. Odds were stacked against them. They fought really well but we executed our plans well and got that last wicket which were intending to get. I wouldn't say I was cool as ice but you just don't try to show it. Jasprit was getting worked up in his last over but I just told him to relax. Super proud, to have four bowlers and take 20 wickets is a great achievement. Something that we haven't done in the past. Shows us batsmen that if we step up, we will be gunning for a win in every Test match. Collectively we were the better team and deserved to win. Priceless from Pujara, we were down and out at lunch on day 1. His grit and determination brought us back in it. We always knew that runs on the board would make a home side tentative. Any lead was gold and we got 15. In the second innings again, he and Rahane batted well. I think our lower middle order and lower order could have done better. We could have added another 30-35 runs more which could have taken the game totally beyond Australia. So these are things that we have to think about going to Perth but if someone had told me before the series that I would be 1-0 up as soon we started the series, I would have taken it with both hands."