India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia reach 104/4 at stumps chasing 323

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia were always expected to have a hard time chasing down 323 in Adelaide. The openers Aaron Finch, who survived an LBW appeal with Ishant Sharma overstepping, and Marcus Harris gave a good start, before R Ashwin weaved his magic. The off-spinner dismissed Finch right at the stroke of Tea, and then the danger man Usman Khawaja. Mohammed Shami removed Harris and Handscomb Australia find themselves in a spot of bother. Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb took Australia to 104/4 at stumps.

Earlier, India’s lower order took a fall as the visitors lost five wickets for just 25 runs and were bowled out for 307, with a lead of 322 runs. Nathan Lyon picked up six wickets in the innings.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 22 December 2018 Australia 235 (98.4) & 291 (119.5) vs India 250 (88.0) & 307 (106.5) Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) India beat Australia by 31 runs