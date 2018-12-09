India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia reach 104/4 at stumps chasing 323https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-1st-test-day-4-live-streaming-adelaide-5484942/
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia reach 104/4 at stumps chasing 323
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: A cracker of a fifth day will be in store as all three results remain a possibility in Adelaide.
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia were always expected to have a hard time chasing down 323 in Adelaide. The openers Aaron Finch, who survived an LBW appeal with Ishant Sharma overstepping, and Marcus Harris gave a good start, before R Ashwin weaved his magic. The off-spinner dismissed Finch right at the stroke of Tea, and then the danger man Usman Khawaja. Mohammed Shami removed Harris and Handscomb Australia find themselves in a spot of bother. Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb took Australia to 104/4 at stumps.
Earlier, India’s lower order took a fall as the visitors lost five wickets for just 25 runs and were bowled out for 307, with a lead of 322 runs. Nathan Lyon picked up six wickets in the innings.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 22 December 2018
Australia 235 (98.4) & 291 (119.5)
vs
India 250 (88.0) & 307 (106.5)
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) India beat Australia by 31 runs
Live Blog
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Highlights:
STUMPS
Shaun Marsh and Travis Head play out the rest of the day. Australia reach 104/4 at stumps on Day 4 and still need 219 runs to win. India will have a relatively easier job of picking 6 wickets if they want to win the match. We are in store for an exciting final day in the Adelaide Test in which both teams will be tested.
Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test.
Australia 104/4 chasing 323. #TeamIndia need 6 more wickets to win the game.
Australia have reached the 100-run mark and this is starting to get a lot closer now. The hosts still need 219 runs more to win and the final day is about to get a tad bit more exciting on Monday.
Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack
There was an injury scare for Jasprit Bumrah but he seems to be okay now. In fact, he will be bowling a few overs before the stumps.
Shami taken off the field
Big blow to India as Jasprit Bumrah has developed a shoulder strain and he has been taken off the field by the physios. We will give more information as this situation develops.
GONE!
WICKET! Shami does what he does best - provides a breakthrough as soon as he returs to attack. A short of length delivery and Handscomb decided to pull it. Mistimed at it went straight to Pujara at midwicket. AUS 84/4
India need to break this partnership
Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh have added 24 runs in 13 overs. They are defending well at the moment. India need to break this partnership soon.
DROPPED!
Peter Handscomb hits it straight to KL Rahul at short leg. But there was too much power in it and it was not possible for Rahul to close his hands.
Can Australia defy the odds?
Mitchell Marsh and Peter Handscomb are on full-on defensive mode as they are trying to play out the remaining overs of the day. The duo have saved the match for Aussies before.
Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb have defied India before. In Ranchi last year, the pair added 124 in 62.2 overs to secure a draw. #AUSvIND
GONE! Ashwin strikes once more - Australia were always looking to attack Ashwin here on and Usman Khawaja decided to amp it up. He charged and sliced the ball in the air. Rohit Sharma takes a brilliant catch after misjudging it first. AUS 60/3
Fifty up for Australia
FOUR! A full length delivery from R Ashwin and Shaun Marsh sliced it towards the third man for a boundary. Beautiful late cut and he brings up fifty for Australia in style.
GONE!
WICKET! Mohammed Shami provides the much-needed breakthrough and the dangerous Marcus Harris has to walk back. He tries to slice a delivery pitched outside off stump and gets an unnecessary edge on the ball. Rishabh Pant makes no mistake. AUS 44/2
DROPPED!
Mohammed Shami pitches just outside off stump and manages to get a nick off Marcus Harris' bat. Cheteshwar Pujara dived to his left but it was too difficult to grasp. He got his hands on it and this will go down as a dropped catch.
Back after Tea
Usman Khawaja joins Marcus Harris in the middle and he will face the heat post-Tea session. He will be the key man here. Shami resumes the attack for India.
GONE!
WICKET! Ashwin provides the breakthrough and Aaron Finch has been caught by Rishabh Pant. He pressed forward to defend butthe unusual bounce struck the ball on his gloves and then flew in the air. BIG WICKET.
ISHANT SHARMA WHAT HAVE YOU DONE! Sharma wraps Aaron Finch on the pads and the umpire raised his fingers. But Finch was quick to seek a review. The replays showed thought that Sharma had overstepped. What a start to Aussies' chase.
GONE! Mitchell Starc digs the final nail in the coffin as Ishant Sharma nicks a bouncer to Aaron Finch at short leg. India are all out for 307, with a lead of 322.
Australia need 323 to win!
GONE!
WICKET! Mohammed Shami goes after Nathan Lyon - looks for the maximum but mistimed it. The ball goes straight to Marcus Harris at deep midwicket. Nathan Lyon is on a hat-trick.
IND 303/9, lead by 318 runs
GONE!
WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane plays a rare reverse sweep and gives an easy catch to Mitchell Starc at backward point. Rahane's fine innings of 70 comes to an end, and India are falling down like a heap now.
IND 303/8, lead by 318 runs
GONE!
WICKET! A short delivery from Mitchell Starc and Ravichandran Ashwin pulls it towards deep backward square. Could not get enough power and meat on the shot. A comfortable take for Marcus Harris. India 303/7, lead by 318 runs.
300 lead for India
India has now reached an important milestone - a lead of 300 runs in the match. This will further boost the confidence of Virat Kohli & Co. while also leaving Australia in further slump.
WICKET! Rishabh Pant plays one shot too many as he goes after Nathan Lyon once again. Lyon pitched it outside, Pant chased it and hits is straight to Aaron Finch at deep cover point. IND 282/6, lead by 297 runs
Pant on fire!
4 4 4 6!
Rishabh Pant is targetting Nathan Lyon. He has struck 18 runs in the first over after Lunch. Pant has been clearly instructed to go after the bowlers here and he is not missing out any opportunity here.
Back after Lunch
Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant out to resume the innings for the second session - Nathan Lyon takes the ball. Exciting session in store with both teams in a chance to take total control here.
Rohit Sharma's dismissal
Here is how Rohit Sharma was dismissed - with Peter Handscomb taking this beauty of a catch!
The first session comes to an end - India reach 260/5 with a lead of 175 runs. 111 runs in the session with 2 wickets - Rahane and Pujara score fifties each and Nathan Lyon gets the two wickets. India in strong position - another good session and they will be in control.
WICKET!
GONE! Rohit Sharma's innings comes to an end for just 1 run as he stepped up to defend a Nathan Lyon delivery. The ball touched his pads, then his bat and Peter Handscomb dived to take a one-handed catch at silly point. IND 248/5, lead by 263 runs
FIFTY!
FIFTY! Ajinkya Rahane roars back to form with a well-made fifty. He reaches the milestone in style - with a boundary at deep midwicket. This is his 16th Test fifty - 12th away from home.
A word on Pujara's innings
This has been an outstanding, heartwarming innings from Pujara. If India go on to win this, the fans must remember this for a long time.
That match-up between Lyon & Pujara was one of the best individual clashes of the year. Two of the world's very best going head to head with the game in the balance. Lyon may have eventually got his man but Pujara—having scored 194 runs in the Test—has defined the match. #AUSvIND
GONE! Nathan Lyon finally provides the breakthrough and it is the danger man cheteshwar pujara who has to walk back. A wide delivery that spun inside. Pujara tried to just put his pads to it, but the ball bounced and got a glove and then flew to Aaron Finch at short leg. He departs for 70. IND 234/4, lead by 249 runs
Reward for Nathan Lyon and Pujara's terrific knock comes to an end.
In two overs, Mitchell Starc has strayed with his line twice and has given four byes twice - that is 8 easy runs for India. The hosts cannot afford that here, with the match slipping. Starc needs to buck up.
Australia take the new ball
Now, Australia have immediately taken the new ball and brought Mitchell Starc into the attack. Things could happen for the hosts now. Three slips and a gully for Rahane.
Unlucky Nathan Lyon
Nathan Lyon has been the pick of Australian bowlers in this innings. He has thrice been denied by the DRS review - but he has been able to amp up the pressure everytime he has come out to bowl.
In Test matches, the average false shot percentage is 14%. In this innings, Nathan Lyon is finding 17%; his figures (1-70) don't reflect how well he's bowled. #AUSvIND
Australia's lack of a fifth bowler being exposed here. Cummins breaking his back bowling short stuff just minutes before the new ball, means that he can't come back full tilt this session. If Oz don't get an early breakthrough with the new nut, the game is gone. #AUSvIND
The first hour of the day's play comes to an end - the players break for the drinks. So far, it has been completely India's day. Pujara and Rahane have added 58 runs together in the middle. But things could change soon - the new ball will be available after one over and the Australians might avail it immediately.
50 run partnership
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are scoring runs at a fast pace in the first session on Day 4. It is Rahane who is going after the bowlers - it seems like clear instructions have been given to accelerate the scoring.
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to have put India in a strong position. But the Indian captain's fall in the dying minutes of the third day levelled the scales considerably and Australia will know that a couple of wickets would be enough to kick the gates open. Pujara's wicket will be top priority for them, the right-hander is grinding out another typically gritty fifty and is crucial to India's chances at inflating their lead.
