India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India 151/3 at stumps, lead by 166 runs

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: On a day frequented by rain interruptions, India got off to a strong start with the bat after bowling out Australia for 235 early on in the day, giving them a 15-run lead. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul stitched 63 runs together before the former fall victim to Mitchell Starc. Rahul continued to bat on showing glimmers of form, before he was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the middle, India extended their lead over 150-run before Kohli fell to Nathan Lyon for 34. India finished the day with 151/3 on the board with a lead of 166 runs.

Earlier, after a delayed start caused by rain, the seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami did the job for their side as they dismissed Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Hazlewood in quick succession. While Bumrah took one wicket, Shami took two in two to end Australia’s innings. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 22 December 2018 Australia 235 (98.4) & 291 (119.5) vs India 250 (88.0) & 307 (106.5) Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) India beat Australia by 31 runs