India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India 151/3 at stumps, lead by 166 runshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-1st-test-day-3-live-streaming-adelaide-5483708/
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India 151/3 at stumps, lead by 166 runs
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India took a lead of 166 runs at the close of Day 3 with 7 wickets still in hand.
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: On a day frequented by rain interruptions, India got off to a strong start with the bat after bowling out Australia for 235 early on in the day, giving them a 15-run lead. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul stitched 63 runs together before the former fall victim to Mitchell Starc. Rahul continued to bat on showing glimmers of form, before he was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the middle, India extended their lead over 150-run before Kohli fell to Nathan Lyon for 34. India finished the day with 151/3 on the board with a lead of 166 runs.
Earlier, after a delayed start caused by rain, the seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami did the job for their side as they dismissed Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Hazlewood in quick succession. While Bumrah took one wicket, Shami took two in two to end Australia’s innings. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 22 December 2018
Australia 235 (98.4) & 291 (119.5)
vs
India 250 (88.0) & 307 (106.5)
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) India beat Australia by 31 runs
Live Blog
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Highlights:
Stumps
And that marks the end of the day's play. India reach 151/3 at Stumps with a lead of 166 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will kick off things on Day 4. India would hope to score 150 -odd runs from here and set a good total to the hosts. This has been brilliant show of dominance by both Indian batmsen and the bowlers and the match appears to be starting to tilt towards the visitors.
GONE!
WICKET! Kohli has nicked one to Aaron Finch at short leg and Australia finally break the partnership. The BIG MAN Kohli departs for 34 and Nathan Lyon is ecstatic. Just a slow delivery, Kohli tried to defend, gets a glove, the pads and then it flies to Finch. BIG BIG WICKET. IND 147/3, lead by 162 runs
GONE!
WICKET! Kohli has nicked one to Aaron Finch at short leg and Australia finally break the partnership. The BIG MAN Kohli departs for 34 and Nathan Lyon is ecstatic. Just a slow delivery, Kohli tried to defend, gets a glove, the pads and then it flies to Finch. BIG BIG WICKET. IND 147/3, lead by 162 runs
Pujara in trouble?
Cheteshwar Pujara appears to have a wriggle in his hamstring. He calls in the physio take a look. He is batting on now, but looked in serious discomfort a minute ago. Hmmmmmmmmm.......
India extend lead over 150 runs
After batting carefully and setting his eyes on the field - Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have started accelerating a bit. The duo take India's lead over 150 runs now - with two boundaries.
Tim Paine in discussion with the bowlers
The partnership is starting to grow dangerous - the duo have added 56 runs together. Tim Paine decided to chat with his bowlers to figure out a plan. Starc has the ball. Can he break the partnership?
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are batting at the moment with strike rates below 30. India had the opportunity to extend lead close to 200 at stumps on Day 3, but it is getting difficult now. Still around 14 overs to go in the day, though.
Kohli-Pujara batting slow
This has been a slow partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. The bowlers are keeping a strict line and the runs are coming getting hard to come by.
SAVED BY THE DRS!
Cheteshwar Pujara has been saved the second time by the DRS - he was earlier given out on a caught behind appeal off Nathan Lyon. Now, he was adjudged LBW. The replays showed it was missing stumps.
King Kohli!
Kohli the 28th visiting batsman to 1000 Test runs in Australia, at the best average (59.05) of anyone in the past 50 years. Fourth best overall #AUSvIND
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli out to bat again for the final session. Nathan Lyon has the ball.
Lead by 100 runs
India have now taken a lead by 100 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the middle. The Game is afoot!
WICKET!
GONE! KL Rahul has chased after a delivery pitched outside off stump by Josh Hazlewood. India lose both their openers. He departs for 44- had a real good chane to play a longer innings and regain faith among selectors. But alas! IND 76/2, lead by 91 runs
Saved by the DRS
Nathan Lyon almost got the breakthrough and Cheteshwar Pujara as he appeals for a caught behind. The umpire raises his fingers and Australia celebrate. Cheteshwar Pujara was quick to seek a review and the replays showed it was hitting his pads.
WICKET!
GONE! Murali Vijay has given away his wicket as he chased after a delivery pitched outside off stump and edged it straight to Peter Handscomb at the second slips. IND 63/1 lead by 78 runs.
Nathan Lyon - key figure
Australia offie Nathan Lyon is the key figure for Australia. There is plenty of spin on the offer for the bolwers and he is given some nervy moments to KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. India 63/0 and lead by 78 runs.
SIX!
KL Rahul goes aerial against Pat Cummins - the seamer pitched a delivery outside off stump and the right-handed batsman played it inside out towards mid-on for the maximum. He is growing in confidence as the innings are proceeding.
50 up for India!
India takes 50 run lead
KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have taken India to a 50-run lead. This is solid batting by the two as they are going hard against Aussie seamers. So far, there have been not one loose shot from the two.
India takes 50 run lead
KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have taken India to a 50-run lead. This is solid batting by the two as they are going hard against Aussie seamers. So far, there have been not one loose shot from the two.
Pat Cummins mocks KL Rahul
KL Rahul flicks Pat Cummins' delivery for a boundary and the seamer went up to him to pass a comment or two. Rahul decided not to get involved. Things getting heated up.
Pat Cummins mocks KL Rahul
KL Rahul flicks Pat Cummins' delivery for a boundary and the seamer went up to him to pass a comment or two. Rahul decided not to get involved. Things getting heated up.
Good start
KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are starting to find boundaries. This is a better start from the Indian pair who are applying themselves on tough conditions. India take a lead of 35 runs.
FOUR!
FOUR! KL Rahul releases the pressure with a boundary. Starc pitched it up full and messed up with his line. Straying away from leg stump. Rahul uses the pace and directs it for the backward short leg boundary.
How Australia pacers prepare for Indian batting line up
Australia pacers reveal how they prepare to attack with the new ball:
Josh Hazlewood is testing Murali Vijay and KL Rahul with short deliveries. Despit the heavy downpour earlier, the pitch has not slowed down and is still damp and offering bounce. Plenty of swing due to overcast conditions as well. Tough session for the pair.
Play begins
The players are back on the field - Australia get ready to start the attack. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay out to open the innings for India. Mitchell Starc has the ball.
Play to start in 15 minutes
Play is set to resume in about 15 minutes. There will be 61 overs bowled in the day if there is no further interruption.
Covers coming off
GOOD NEWS! The covers are coming off in Adelaide and it seems like the rain has stopped now. But it was a heavy downpour and the second session is not expected to start off immediately.
Rain causes further delay
The play will not be starting immediately after Lunch as it is still pouring in Adelaide and the covers are still on. Stay tuned for more updates.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has equalled MS Dhoni's record
The young wicketkeeper took six catches in Australia's first innings - the most by an Indian wicketkeeper in a singles innings.
The rain has arrived yet again just as the players were getting ready to play and the umpires have called on the covers. And the umpires have called for an early Lunch. The players are walking back. Australia captain Tim Paine not happy.
WICKET!
Australia 235 ALL OUT!
Mohammed Shami removes Josh Hazlewood for 0 in the first ball. He will be on a hat-trick in the next innings. India take a lead of 15 runs.
GONE!
WICKET! THAT'S A BIGGIE! Mohammed Shami arrives and gets the big dismissal of Travis Head. He departs for 72 runs. Just a bit outside the off stump and Head chased it to get a knick. Rishabh Pant with his second catch of the day. AUS 235/9, trail by 15 runs
Change in attack
Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to replace as India look for some spin. He replaces Jasprit Bumrah.
After all the comparisons, discussions and debates, it will be Ashwin vs Lyon. Ashwin will love to get Lyon's wicket here.
Weather update
The floodlights are on. It is drizzling again. But so far the players are not being asked to walk off, yet. Let's hope the showers pass away.
Updated session timings
Here are the updated session timings of the day. These will be followed, of course, if there is no more rain delay.
Updated session times :
First session: 7:30 - 8:30 Lunch: 8:30 - 9:10 Second session: 9:10 - 11:25 Tea: 11:25 - 11:45 Final session: 11:45 - 1:30
Play can be extended for up to 30min in order to achieve minimum overs. Minimum overs today is 80.
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: If the Indian batsmen were guilty of making errors in their shot selection on the opening day of the first Test against Australia, their counterparts did the same on the second day at Adelaide. To their credit, much like the Australian bowlers, the Indians rarely erred and whenever they did, corrected course almost immediately. R Ashwin picked three wickets and the seamers were jittery at times, but were quick to regain their rhythm. The bowlers also ensured runs were contained, putting further pressure on the Australian batting. At close of play, Australia was at 191/7 from 88 overs.
Stumps
And that marks the end of the day's play. India reach 151/3 at Stumps with a lead of 166 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will kick off things on Day 4. India would hope to score 150 -odd runs from here and set a good total to the hosts. This has been brilliant show of dominance by both Indian batmsen and the bowlers and the match appears to be starting to tilt towards the visitors.
GONE!
WICKET! Kohli has nicked one to Aaron Finch at short leg and Australia finally break the partnership. The BIG MAN Kohli departs for 34 and Nathan Lyon is ecstatic. Just a slow delivery, Kohli tried to defend, gets a glove, the pads and then it flies to Finch. BIG BIG WICKET. IND 147/3, lead by 162 runs
GONE!
WICKET! Kohli has nicked one to Aaron Finch at short leg and Australia finally break the partnership. The BIG MAN Kohli departs for 34 and Nathan Lyon is ecstatic. Just a slow delivery, Kohli tried to defend, gets a glove, the pads and then it flies to Finch. BIG BIG WICKET. IND 147/3, lead by 162 runs
Pujara in trouble?
Cheteshwar Pujara appears to have a wriggle in his hamstring. He calls in the physio take a look. He is batting on now, but looked in serious discomfort a minute ago. Hmmmmmmmmm.......
India extend lead over 150 runs
After batting carefully and setting his eyes on the field - Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have started accelerating a bit. The duo take India's lead over 150 runs now - with two boundaries.
Tim Paine in discussion with the bowlers
The partnership is starting to grow dangerous - the duo have added 56 runs together. Tim Paine decided to chat with his bowlers to figure out a plan. Starc has the ball. Can he break the partnership?
Nathan Lyon learning from the best
... how to bat!
Strike rates
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are batting at the moment with strike rates below 30. India had the opportunity to extend lead close to 200 at stumps on Day 3, but it is getting difficult now. Still around 14 overs to go in the day, though.
Kohli-Pujara batting slow
This has been a slow partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. The bowlers are keeping a strict line and the runs are coming getting hard to come by.
SAVED BY THE DRS!
Cheteshwar Pujara has been saved the second time by the DRS - he was earlier given out on a caught behind appeal off Nathan Lyon. Now, he was adjudged LBW. The replays showed it was missing stumps.
King Kohli!
Fewest innings to reach 1000 Test runs in Australia
Fewest innings to 1000 Test runs in Australia by a visiting batsman
10 W Hammond
14 H Sutcliffe
17 K Barrington/ A Cook
18 J Hobbs/ V KOHLI
19 J Edrich/ VVS Laxman
1000 runs for Virat Kohli in Australia
Virat Kohli has reached 1,000 Test runs in Australia - he becomes only the 5th Indian to do so after Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.
READ MORE
Play resumes
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli out to bat again for the final session. Nathan Lyon has the ball.
Lead by 100 runs
India have now taken a lead by 100 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the middle. The Game is afoot!
WICKET!
GONE! KL Rahul has chased after a delivery pitched outside off stump by Josh Hazlewood. India lose both their openers. He departs for 44- had a real good chane to play a longer innings and regain faith among selectors. But alas! IND 76/2, lead by 91 runs
Saved by the DRS
Nathan Lyon almost got the breakthrough and Cheteshwar Pujara as he appeals for a caught behind. The umpire raises his fingers and Australia celebrate. Cheteshwar Pujara was quick to seek a review and the replays showed it was hitting his pads.
WICKET!
GONE! Murali Vijay has given away his wicket as he chased after a delivery pitched outside off stump and edged it straight to Peter Handscomb at the second slips. IND 63/1 lead by 78 runs.
Nathan Lyon - key figure
Australia offie Nathan Lyon is the key figure for Australia. There is plenty of spin on the offer for the bolwers and he is given some nervy moments to KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. India 63/0 and lead by 78 runs.
SIX!
KL Rahul goes aerial against Pat Cummins - the seamer pitched a delivery outside off stump and the right-handed batsman played it inside out towards mid-on for the maximum. He is growing in confidence as the innings are proceeding.
50 up for India!
India takes 50 run lead
KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have taken India to a 50-run lead. This is solid batting by the two as they are going hard against Aussie seamers. So far, there have been not one loose shot from the two.
India takes 50 run lead
KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have taken India to a 50-run lead. This is solid batting by the two as they are going hard against Aussie seamers. So far, there have been not one loose shot from the two.
Pat Cummins mocks KL Rahul
KL Rahul flicks Pat Cummins' delivery for a boundary and the seamer went up to him to pass a comment or two. Rahul decided not to get involved. Things getting heated up.
Pat Cummins mocks KL Rahul
KL Rahul flicks Pat Cummins' delivery for a boundary and the seamer went up to him to pass a comment or two. Rahul decided not to get involved. Things getting heated up.
Good start
KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are starting to find boundaries. This is a better start from the Indian pair who are applying themselves on tough conditions. India take a lead of 35 runs.
FOUR!
FOUR! KL Rahul releases the pressure with a boundary. Starc pitched it up full and messed up with his line. Straying away from leg stump. Rahul uses the pace and directs it for the backward short leg boundary.
How Australia pacers prepare for Indian batting line up
Australia pacers reveal how they prepare to attack with the new ball:
Tough session for Indian openers
Josh Hazlewood is testing Murali Vijay and KL Rahul with short deliveries. Despit the heavy downpour earlier, the pitch has not slowed down and is still damp and offering bounce. Plenty of swing due to overcast conditions as well. Tough session for the pair.
Play begins
The players are back on the field - Australia get ready to start the attack. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay out to open the innings for India. Mitchell Starc has the ball.
Play to start in 15 minutes
Play is set to resume in about 15 minutes. There will be 61 overs bowled in the day if there is no further interruption.
Covers coming off
GOOD NEWS! The covers are coming off in Adelaide and it seems like the rain has stopped now. But it was a heavy downpour and the second session is not expected to start off immediately.
Rain causes further delay
The play will not be starting immediately after Lunch as it is still pouring in Adelaide and the covers are still on. Stay tuned for more updates.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has equalled MS Dhoni's record
The young wicketkeeper took six catches in Australia's first innings - the most by an Indian wicketkeeper in a singles innings.
READ MORE
BAD NEWS!
The rain has arrived yet again just as the players were getting ready to play and the umpires have called on the covers. And the umpires have called for an early Lunch. The players are walking back. Australia captain Tim Paine not happy.
WICKET!
Australia 235 ALL OUT!
Mohammed Shami removes Josh Hazlewood for 0 in the first ball. He will be on a hat-trick in the next innings. India take a lead of 15 runs.
GONE!
WICKET! THAT'S A BIGGIE! Mohammed Shami arrives and gets the big dismissal of Travis Head. He departs for 72 runs. Just a bit outside the off stump and Head chased it to get a knick. Rishabh Pant with his second catch of the day. AUS 235/9, trail by 15 runs
Change in attack
Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to replace as India look for some spin. He replaces Jasprit Bumrah.
After all the comparisons, discussions and debates, it will be Ashwin vs Lyon. Ashwin will love to get Lyon's wicket here.
Weather update
The floodlights are on. It is drizzling again. But so far the players are not being asked to walk off, yet. Let's hope the showers pass away.
Updated session timings
Here are the updated session timings of the day. These will be followed, of course, if there is no more rain delay.
Updated session times :
First session: 7:30 - 8:30
Lunch: 8:30 - 9:10
Second session: 9:10 - 11:25
Tea: 11:25 - 11:45
Final session: 11:45 - 1:30
Play can be extended for up to 30min in order to achieve minimum overs. Minimum overs today is 80.
What Virat Kohli does on the field?
Well, we have the answer to the question now.