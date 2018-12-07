India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Highlights, Ind vs Aus Highlights: Australia 191/7 at stumps, trail by 59 runs

Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 2 Highlights, India vs Australia Test Highlights: Australia produced one of the slowest batting display at home in recent memory and that on the day Sachin Tendulkar called this Australia side as the most defensive he’s seen. At close of play on Day 2, Australia reached 191/7 to still trail by 59 runs. Australia’s run rate has hovered around the 2-2.5 run an over mark for the most part of the day. Ishant Sharma got the ball rolling with Aaron Finch’s wicket before R Ashwin took over with confident and controlled bowling. His smart spin bowling yielded three wickets and could have had more but for some lucky close shaves. Later, with wickets falling at regular interval, Travis Head remained the only steady head to score a battling fifty.
In the morning session, India were bowled out for 250 runs without adding anything to the overnight total with Mohammad Shami walking back after being dismissed on the first ball. For Australia, Hazlewood took three wickets with the rest of the main bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon taking two each. There was one run out – that of the big wicket in Cheteshwar Pujara who was the standout performer with 123 runs.
STUMPS!
STUMPS ON DAY 2! Travis Head with a nervous moment in the final over but no harm done. Australia 191/7 at close, trail by 59 runs. Travis Head unbeaten on 61 and joined by Mitchell Starc on 8.
Leg before. Australia review. WICKET!
Virat Kohli takes the new ball immediately and Jasprit Bumrah gets him a quick result off it. Bumrah was convinced that he had Cummins leg before that he didn't even look at the umpire and continued to celebrate. Umpire Nigel Llong gets his finger up. Cummins probably reckons it was high. Australia review. 142kms delivery, swung in from a length and pinned Cummins just above the knee roll on the back leg. Australia are 177/7
FIFTY!
Travis Head brings up his 50 and this has been an extremely well played knock. Punches the ball into the off side and completes a single. Takes in the warm applause from thousands in attendance at Adelaide
Missed!
How has this missed the stumps?! What a ripper from Ashwin! Pat Cummins strides forward to defend but leaves a big gap between bat and pad. Ashwin with plenty of air on it to invite the batsman forward. It goes through his defences, over the stumps and beats Pant behind the stumps too.
FOUR! FOUR!
Pitched up, driven, four! Pitched up, driven, four! Two pitched up deliveries by Shami with Head getting time and space on the shots. First one is played through the off side and second one is sent straight down. Same outcome on both.
WICKET!
Ishant Sharma ekes out the faintest of outside edges from Tim Paine and Australia are six down. This is Ishant's 50th Test wicket against Australia. This one straightens from length around off, fetches the nick behind to Pant. Paine could do nothing but poke at it and has paid for the half hearted shot.
WICKET!
A ball after a loud appeal for leg before on Peter Handscomb, he gives away his wicket with a dismal shot. Almost steers this Bumrah delivery into Pant's gloves. Catching practice for Pant. Loose from Handscomb who tries to run this ball down to third man. Back of a length outside off, skids through and takes the outside edge through to Pant. Handscomb departs for 34 and Australia are 120/5
TEA
TEA! Australia go into the Tea break at 117/4 with Peter Handscomb on 33 and Travis Head on 17. Australia trail by 133 runs
Appeal for caught behind. India review! Not out
Fair delivery from Mohammad Shami and India have reviewed for a caught behind on Travis Head. This one is going down leg side, Kohli the most excited of the lot, none of the others as enthused. There was noise as it went past Head and that is of the thigh pad. Waste of a review from India. Not out! India lose one review.
Ride on Ashwin's bowling effort
Sachin Tendulkar reckons India should make the most of this opportunity with Australia on the defence with Ashwin leading the attack.
100 up for Australia
Light applause as Travis Head and Peter Handscomb take a single to bring up Australia's 100 in the 48th over. Back of a length by Ashwin to Head, plenty of time for him to play it through square leg.
Appeal for caught behind. India review! OUT!
India have opted to review a caught behind off Ashwin to Usman Khawaja. He strides forward to defend to a delivery that goes past him. Slowed this down considerably and got the off break to kick up, Khawaja didn't come nearly as forward as he should have. There's a faint glove on it and Snicko confirms it. Pant and other Indian fielders around looked confident. Decision overturned. Lovely delivery by Ash and India get the fourth Australian wicket with Khawaja walking for 28. Australia 87/4
WICKET!
Terrible shot by Shaun Marsh and he's upset with his choice. Ashwin strikes in the first over after lunch and Australia are 59/3. Much like the Rahane dismissal from yesterday, this one is well outside off, Marsh goes chasing and with the track playing slow, he drags it back on to the stumps. Marsh walks after contributing just 2 runs
LUNCH!
LUNCH! Australia go into the lunch break at 57/2 to trail India by 193 runs. Usman Khawaja on 21 and new man in Shaun Marsh is on 1.
WICKET!
Ashwin had a hint of getting Harris in the last over and this time he does strike. That one was outside off but this one is on the stumps. Bit of a soft dismissal. Drifter from Ashwin, very full and Harris tries to defend by pushing at it. Gets an inside edge onto the pads, lobs straight to Vijay at silly point. Comfortable catch and Harris is dismissed for 26 on his Test debut. Australia are 45/2
India bowlers missing stumps
India do have a wicket to show from their first hour and half of bowling but the line hasn't been the greatest. On Day 1, Starc and Hazlewood were teasing on off stump and middle from the start. Indian seamers missing the trick?
CLOSE!
Tossed up by R Ashwin, Marcus Harris defends but his shot almost carries to Murali Vijay at silly-point. Harris got his bat in front of the pad and blocked - straight off the face of the bat and dropped just in front of Vijay
Ashwin introduced now
First bowling change of the day sees Shami replace Ishant after 10 overs. An over later, Ashwin joins in the mix and Bumrah gets a breather.
Runs flowing
Runs coming by easier now for the two left-handed aussie batsmen. One off cases of ball beating the outside edge but for the most part, both Khawaja and Harris looking comfortable. Again, early days.
First ball, first runs for debutant Harris
Light and polite applause from Adelaide Oval for Marcus Harris who gets off the mark with 3 runs after clipping the ball in front of square. Jasprit Bumrah bowling alongside Ishant Sharma
WICKET!
A ball after a potential leg before, Ishant Sharma cleans up Aaron Finch and two pieces of timber go flying! The previous delivery wasn't coming in enough for a review for leg before and a smart decision to not go upstairs. No questions this time around. Finch guilty of doing the same thing Indian batsmen did last morning - going for expansive drives early on. Massive gap between bat and pad and it has been breached by Ishant. Australia 0/1
Australia get underway
Aaron Finch is joined by debutant Marcus Harris in the middle for Australia's reply to India's 250 runs. Ishant Sharma has the new ball. Ready, go!
WICKET!
Players come out to the middle and have to quickly head back. Jasprit Bumrah is dismissed on the opening ball of Day 2. He gloves it behind to Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewood and India are bowled out for 250. Not a great line, angling down the leg side, Shami went for the pull but didn't get the timing right. Paine completes a diving catch to his left.
