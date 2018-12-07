India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Highlights, Ind vs Aus Highlights: Australia 191/7 at stumps, trail by 59 runs

Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 2 Highlights, India vs Australia Test Highlights: Australia produced one of the slowest batting display at home in recent memory and that on the day Sachin Tendulkar called this Australia side as the most defensive he’s seen. At close of play on Day 2, Australia reached 191/7 to still trail by 59 runs. Australia’s run rate has hovered around the 2-2.5 run an over mark for the most part of the day. Ishant Sharma got the ball rolling with Aaron Finch’s wicket before R Ashwin took over with confident and controlled bowling. His smart spin bowling yielded three wickets and could have had more but for some lucky close shaves. Later, with wickets falling at regular interval, Travis Head remained the only steady head to score a battling fifty.

In the morning session, India were bowled out for 250 runs without adding anything to the overnight total with Mohammad Shami walking back after being dismissed on the first ball. For Australia, Hazlewood took three wickets with the rest of the main bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon taking two each. There was one run out – that of the big wicket in Cheteshwar Pujara who was the standout performer with 123 runs.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 22 December 2018 Australia 235 (98.4) & 291 (119.5) vs India 250 (88.0) & 307 (106.5) Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) India beat Australia by 31 runs