India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights, Ind vs Aus: Pujara dismissed for 123, India 250/9 at stumps

Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 1 Highlights, India vs Australia Test Highlights: The first day of the opening Test between India and Australia belonged to the hosts but from 19/3 at one stage, Cheteshwar Pujara’s 16th Test century has kept the visitors in it. At stumps, India are 250/9 with Pujara the last wicket to fall thanks to brilliant fielding from Pat Cummins. While the top order threw their wickets away, the middle and lower order was largely patient with things getting easier. Pujara found support from Rohit Sharma and then R Ashwin for fifty run stands. At close, Mohammad Shami is unbeaten on 6 with Jasprit Bumrah yet to join in.

For Australia, there was equal contribution from all main bowlers with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all taking two wickets each. The hosts, however, would be pleased with the job done as they didn’t allow any chances to go waste and were efficient in the field with bowlers sticking to good line and length for the most part.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 22 December 2018 Australia 235 (98.4) & 291 (119.5) vs India 250 (88.0) & 307 (106.5) Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) India beat Australia by 31 runs