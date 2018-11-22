India vs Australia 1st T20 highlights: Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)

Ind vs Aus T20 highlights: India suffered a dismal start to their tour after losing the firstT20 International by four runs at the Gabba on Wednesday. With Virat Kohli back to lead India, the men in blue won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the first T20I. However, sloppy fielding allowed Australia to score 158 after rain shortened the contest to 17 overs a side. Chasing a revised target of 174 runs in 17 overs, India fell short by just 4 runs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a sublime 76 off 42 balls but it wasn’t enough on the day as Australia are now 1-0 up in the series.
India vs Australia 1st T20 highlights: India suffered a dismal start to their tour after losing the firstT20 International by four runs at the Gabba on Wednesday.
vs
India's 12-man squad for 1st T20I: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia: Australia: D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa
That's it! All over- Australia has the won the first T20I by 4 runs. A fantastic last over by Stoinis to win the game for his team and secure a 1-0 lead in the series. A really cracker of a game to begin what promises to be a really good series. IND- 168/7 in 17 ovs.
WICKETS!
Krunal Pandya goes for the big hit but falls for 2. IND- 163/6 India need 11 runs in 3 balls Most importantly DK is on strike. But he does not last long and DK falls for 30. IND- 163/7 India need 11 runs in 2 balls
WICKET! Pant c Behrendorff b Tye 20(15)
Rishabh Pant goes for an audacious scoop over the third man but is caught by Behrendorff for 20. India are once again under pressure. IND- 156/5, need 18 from 9
SIX!
SIX! Top effort at deep midwicket by Maxwell as he takes the catch but fails to throw it back inside before landing over the ropes. IND- 139/4, 14 ovs. India need 35 runs in 18 balls
Pant in command!
Rishabh Pant starts Andrew Tye's over with a six and a four of the first two balls. A wide to follow. But India needs more from him and Dinesh Karthik towards the closing stages. India need 50 off 22 balls
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan c Behrendorff b Stanlake 76(42)
Big blow for India as Shikhar Dhawan is out for 76. Dhawan's uppercut goes straight down the third man's throat. Billy Stanlake has got his man. India are in trouble at 105/4, need 68 runs in 32 balls
WICKET! Virat Kohli c Chris Lynn b Zampa 4(8)
GONE! Virat Kohli's first innings in Australia lasts only eight balls. He is out for 4. Adam Zampa has got the big wicket. Virat tried to up the ante and went for a lofted drive but failed in doing so. Caught at the short-third man. IND- 94/3, need 80 runs in 37 balls
Dhawan Dropped!
A caught and bowled opportunity for Adam Zampa and the leg-spinner floors it. Tossed up on the middle stump and turns into the batsman who goes for a shot down the wicket but lobs it straight to the bowler who misses it.!
Stumped!
KL Rahul's foot was on the line. Or was it ? But the third umpire has given the red-light. A contentious decision. He is gone for 13. IND- 81/2 in 8.2 ovs. Virat Kohli walks in to the middle. India still needs 93 of 52 balls
Bang on the sightscreen!
Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track to Andrew Tye and smashes it straight back past the bowler. Bang! One bounce and into the sightscreen. The next delivery also races to the boundary ropes. Dhawan has raced to 43 of 26 balls. IND- 53/1 in 6 ovs
Powerplay Ends
Powerplay Ends! Since it is a 17 ovs contest, the powerplay has come to an end after 5 overs. Just one casualty so far for India with the loss of Rohit Sharma. India still requires 133 runs in 72 balls. IND- 41/1, 5 ovs
WICKET! Rohit Sharma c Finch b Behrendorff 7(8)
GONE! Rohit Sharma is out for 7. Behrendorff provides the breakthrough for Australia. Fails to middle one and ends up giving a catch at mid-on. IND- 35/1 in 5.1 ovs
Chance!
Shor delivery by Billy Stanlake and Rohit Sharma goes for the pull. But the ball is higher than Rohit expected, he fails to control the shot and the ball sails towards the fine leg fielder. He is fortunate! Balls falls just short of the fielder. IND- 35/0 in 4 ovs
Sense of urgency
India are getting are move on with Shikhar Dhawan taking on Jason Behrendorff. Goes down the track and whacks it for a four. A couple of balls later tries to flick one over but an edge falls safely. 9 from the over. IND- 27/0 3 ovs
Good start for India
India are off to a good start! 2 fours in the first over and 11 runs off it. Both boundaries off the bat of Dhawan. The first one was a good looking shot while the other was a streaky inside edge. IND- 11/0, 1 ovs
India resume
India needs 174 to win in 17 ovs (DLS). Can they chase it down? Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out in the middle, let's see. Earlier, Australia scored 158/4 in 17 ovs.
Australia end at 158/4
That's it! 17 ovs bowled and the Australian innings ends at 158/4. Brilliant last over by Bumrah. Just 6 runs came off it. India's target will be revised as per DLS method.
Back after the break!
Players are out in the middle. Stoinis (31) and Maxwell (46). Last five deliveries of the Australian innings coming up. Let's Play! WICKET! And Bumrah strikes off the first ball after the break. Maxwell is gone for 46. Four balls remaining in Australian innings. AUS- 153/4, 16.2 ovs
Play to resume at 3.35 PM IST
UPDATE: Rain has stopped at Gabba. Play to restart 3:35 PM IST (8:05 PM local time) It will now be a 17 overs match. So that means Australia will face five more balls with the score at 153/3
Throwback
Rewind-Unwind!
Latest Update
It has stopped raining at The Gabba. But the crowds still have their umbrellas out. Large puddles have formed near the outfield. But the good news is that umpires are out inspecting the field, without their umbrellas.
Weather Report
It's pouring at The Gabba now. Seems like the match will take time to start soon.
HOWZZAT?
WOW!
Rain interrupts play
Covers come on as slight drizzle in Brisbane interrupts play. With 16.1 overs gone, Australia are batting at 153/3. Glenn Maxwell is batting on 46 (23), while his partner Stoinis is on 31 (18).
AUS CROSS 150
Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are comfortably knocking the ball around the park as Indian bowlers are desperately searching for a breakthrough. With boundaries coming in every over, Australia cross the 150-run mark in 16 overs.
3 SIXES IN A ROW
Three consecutive SIXES by GLENN MAXWELL as Krunal Pandya concedes 23 runs in his previous over. AUS: 128/3 (14 overs)
Sloppy work by Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is not having the best day on the field. First, a dropped catch and now he fails to pick up the ball as Aussie batsmen steal an extra single. The skipper is surely disappointed with himself. AUS: 112/3 (13.2 overs)
REVIEW SUCCESSFUL
The umpire raised his finger but both Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell feel the ball was going above the stumps. REVIEW SUCCESSFUL! AUS: 90/3 (12 overs)
WICKET! Chris Lynn departs for 37
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav strikes again as Chris Lynn plays the ball straight into the hands of the CHINAMAN. Lynn, who had already smashed four SIXES in the previous two overs, departs after making 37 runs in 20 deliveries.
HUGE BLOW FOR AUS
GONE! Kuldeep Yadav traps Aaron FINCH as the Aussie skipper goes back to the pavilion after scoring 27 in 24 deliveries. A thickish outside edge and the ball goes straight into the hands of Khaleel at backward point. AUS:68/2 (9.3 overs)
50 UP for AUS
Aaron Finch and Chris Lynn bring up the 50 for Australia. The hosts are changing their gears as Khaleel gets smashed for three sixes in his second over. AUS: 63/1 (8 overs)
Kohli meets fans
Virat Kohli interacts with fans at the start of the first T20I against Australia. Watch the video here:
AUS: 38/1 (6 overs)
The POWERPLAY is done and Australia reach 38/1 at the end of six overs. Virat Kohli introduces spin as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.
WATCH: EARLY CHANCE missed by KOHLI
WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed strikes
WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed strikes in his very first delivery as Kuldeep Yadav takes a brilliant catch to dismiss D Arcy Short. Short departs after making 7 in 12 deliveries. The local boy Chris Lynn is the new batsman at the crease. AUS: 24/1 (4.1 overs)
FINCH DROPPED
AARON FINCH survives as VIRAT KOHLI drops a catch at short cover. The skipper is unable to hold on to the ball as it goes straight through his fingers.
AUS: 12/0 (3 overs)
A WATCHFUL START by the Australian openers as they are currently happy with singles and doubles. Just one boundary have come so far. After the end of 3 overs, Australia have reached 12 for no loss.
AUS: 1/0 (1 over)
A very good first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as only one run comes from it. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack from the other end.
MATCH STARTS
HERE WE GO! Australian openers Aaron Finch and D Arcy Short are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for INDIA.
Jasprit Bumrah says WICKET has pace and bounce
"The wicket looks good. It's always a good feeling to come to a place that has pace, bounce and movement off the pitch. I always focus on what I have to do on a given day, I don't focus too much on the past. I used to play a lot of tennis ball cricket before playing serious cricket. So the yorkers and slower balls were developed there. But now I have started playing Test cricket. So I have developed the outswinger, a good bounce and the good length delivery as well."