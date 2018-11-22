India vs Australia 1st T20 highlights: Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)

Jasprit Bumrah says WICKET has pace and bounce

"The wicket looks good. It's always a good feeling to come to a place that has pace, bounce and movement off the pitch. I always focus on what I have to do on a given day, I don't focus too much on the past. I used to play a lot of tennis ball cricket before playing serious cricket. So the yorkers and slower balls were developed there. But now I have started playing Test cricket. So I have developed the outswinger, a good bounce and the good length delivery as well."