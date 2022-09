India Legends vs Australia Legends, Semi-final 1 Live Score and Updates.

India Legends vs Australia Legends, Semi-final 1 Live Score Streaming and Updates: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will resume their encounter against Australia tonight. Relentless rains forced a postponement of India Legends’ semi-final match. Till rain stopped play, Australia had reached 136/5 in 17 overs. The match will resume from the same point at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday.