Learnt a lot from ‘hero of the country’ MS Dhoni, says Rishabh Pant after breaking record

The new record-holder and India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant called MS Dhoni as the ‘hero of the country’ and said that he turns to the former captain whenever he is faced with problems.

Advertising

Pant on Monday broke a record as he took the most number of catches by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test match, going past Wriddhiman Saha. Pant broke the record with his 11th catch dismissing Mitchell Starc behind the wickets in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia. The wicketkeeper-batsman also equaled a World record held by Jack Russell and AB de Villiers, both of whom had taken 11 catches in a Test match.

The 21-year-old said in an interview to cricket.com.au, “He’s (Dhoni) the hero of the country. I’ve learnt a lot from him as a person and as a cricketer as well. Whenever he’s around, I feel more confident as a person. If I’ve got any problems I can share it with him and get a solution right away.”

“As a wicketkeeper and a player (he’s taught me) to be patient in pressure situations like this (in Adelaide). You have to keep calm and keep composed and try to give 100 percent.”

Advertising

Talking about the record, Pant said: “I never thought of the record but it’s good to take some catches and put it inside my kitty. It’s good to have milestones, but I’m not thinking about that too much.”

India won the first Test against hosts Australia by 31 runs for the first time to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.